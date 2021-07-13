Stunned Cricket fraternity mourns 83 WC hero Yashpal Sharmas death; former teammates break down

Indias cricket fraternity was in shock and disbelief as it mourned the death of 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday, paying glowing tributes to the former batsman with his teammates from that historic triumph breaking down while remembering him.

Yashpal, a former middle-order batsman, died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Captain of the 83 team Kapil Dev broke down when

