Yash’s ‘Toxic’ promo panned: ‘Can’t believe a woman shot that cheap car scene’

The much-awaited promo of Yash’s Toxic was released on his 40th birthday and has instantly become one of the major talking points on social media. Within four hours of its release, the promo had already clocked 4.5 million views on YouTube, with fans of Yash applauding the production value and heroism showcased in the trailer.

Many celebrities, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, have come out in praise of the film. The Animal director wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “TOXIC teaser just knocked me out. Style. Attitude. Chaos. Happy Birthday Yash (sic).”

However, the promo, titled Toxic: Introducing Raya, is also facing severe backlash from many viewers for its explicit content. Several X users lashed out at the promo for being explicit and gory in an attempt to project the protagonist as heroic.

“It’s trying so hard to look ‘international’ that it forgets to look watchable,” wrote one user. Another user questioned how director Geethu Mohandas, who is known for her progressive takes, had made such visuals.

Here are some of the reactions to the promo:

What has incited the outcry

The promo, like many recent Indian film teasers, is unlikely to feature in the final cut and appears to have been shot solely as a marketing tool. It opens with a funeral that descends into chaos when an armed gang storms the graveyard. The gang leader, seemingly awaiting the hero’s moment of revenge, gets into the hero’s car.

As he does so, an accomplice steps out and discreetly plants a bomb detonator beneath the rear bumper. Moments later, the device is triggered by the shaking car—inside which the hero is shown engaged in an intimate act.

About Toxic

Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmani Vasanth in prominent roles. It is Yash's first film after his blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.