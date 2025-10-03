Kannada actor Yash hails 'Kantara Chapter 1', calls it 'benchmark of Indian cinema'

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film Kantara Chapter 1, released in theatres on Thursday (October 2), is receiving widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

The film has quickly become a hot topic in the industry, praised for its scale, storytelling, and cinematic vision.

Among those lauding it was Kannada superstar Yash, who called it “phenomenal cinema” in a heartfelt social media post.

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1 review: Prequel dazzles; a divine spectacle of faith and fury

Yash hails 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

On Friday, Yash shared his review of Kantara: Chapter 1 on Instagram, writing, "Kantara Chapter 1: The new benchmark for Kannada and Indian cinema. Rishab Shetty, your conviction, resilience, and sheer devotion are evident in every frame. As writer, director, and actor, your vision translates into a truly immersive experience on screen."

He also praised the cast for their "brilliant, powerhouse performances" and highlighted the contributions of the crew. "Ajaneesh Loknath, your music breathes life into those frames. Arvind Kashyap, your spectacular camerawork brought that world alive. Excellent work by Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the entire cast and crew."

"The light moments Rakesh Poojary gave to this film now stand as a fitting tribute to his talent. Together, you all have crafted absolutely phenomenal cinema!" Yash added.

Yash further commended the producers, Hombale Films, for their vision and consistent support of ambitious projects that “continue to raise the industry’s bar".

Also Read: Kantara Chapter 1: Why Rishab Shetty embraced vegetarianism for some scenes in prequel

Strong opening at box office

Directed by Rishab Shetty and backed by Hombale Films, the mythological action drama is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

It features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles and has been celebrated for its visual grandeur, gripping climax, stellar VFX, and powerful performances.

The film opened on a strong note, reportedly grossing Rs 60 crore at the box office.