Vijay’s ‘final’ film Jana Nayagan a remake of Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari: Report

The much-awaited Thalapathy 69 — officially titled Jana Nayagan — is reportedly a remake of the 2023 Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari.

Jana Nayagan is rumoured to be Vijay’s last film as he is expected to fully concentrate on his political career. The Tamil superstar announced the launch of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (VK) in February last year and held its first mega public meeting at Vikravandi in October.

The actor-turned-politician unveiled the poster of the film — featuring him taking a selfie with over 100 people — on Sunday (January 26) and disclosed the name on social media.

Vijay’s 69th and final film?

According to Telangana Today, Kollywood actor VTV Ganesh recently said at an event that Vijay watched Bhagavanth Kesari five times and approached director Anil Ravipudi to remake it in Tamil. However, Anil refused.

Jana Nayagan has been directed by H Vinoth, and the soundtrack has been scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander. KVN Productions is producing the film. This would be the 50-year-old actor’s 69th film.

Besides Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and Mamitha Biju, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varalaxmi Sharathkumar, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The film was initially slated for release in October 2025. However, the makers may now delay it to Pongal 2026, said the Telangana Today report.