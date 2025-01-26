Trisha not joining politics, says her mother, dismisses reports of link to Vijay's party

Trisha Krishnan, the established south Indian actress who has been in the film industry for over two decades, will not be joining politics in the footsteps of her famous Tamil film co-star Vijay.

This was confirmed by Trisha’s mother Uma Krishnan in an interaction with Malayalam Manorama. Squashing the recent spate of news reports as “baseless”, she said Trisha will not enter politics and will be continuing in cinema.

Break from films

In the past week, reports had emerged that Trisha, who was last seen in the action thriller, Leo, a Vijay starrer, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan 2, is taking a break from films.

Indeed, last month, in an Instagram post, after the death of her beloved dog, Zorro during Christmas, she had said that her "life has zero meaning" henceforth and she will be "taking time off work" and will be "off the radar".

This sparked off speculation that the actress is all set to enter politics, and possibly join her 'Leo' co-star Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. Fans on social media, in fact, went on to urge Trisha to continue acting, even if she ventured into politics.

Entering politics?

Sources had told the media that Trisha was contemplating entering politics since she was disillusioned with cinema. According to the report in Manorama, there were "disagreements" between Trisha and her mother over this issue. Uma Krishnan however refuted these claims clearly stating that Trisha has no plans to leave the world of cinema for politics.

The speculations were further fuelled by Trisha’s close friendship with Vijay, said the report. On December 12, Trisha and Vijay attended Keerthy Suresh’s wedding together drawing attention to their closeness.

The video of Trisha and Vijay arriving together in a jet and exiting together from the wedding venue went viral on social media.

Upcoming films

The popular actress’s upcoming film projects include 'Vidaamuyarchi' with Ajith and 'Suriya 45', marking her reunion with Suriya after two decades. She recently did a film with Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas as well, titled Identity, which will start streaming on OTT soon.

The actress is also in Mani Ratnam's upcoming 'Thug Life' with Kamal Haasan.

Two decades ago, Trisha had made her debut on screen with, a romantic drama directed by Ameer. She had starred opposite actor Suriya in the film and went on to become a top actress.