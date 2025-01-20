TN: Vijay to throw his weight behind farmers, oppose Parandur airport

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay is all set to meet on Monday farmers and people likely to be affected by the proposed Parandur airport project near here, to express solidarity with them, and he is expected to take on the ruling DMK which is keen on project implementation.

Vijay's visit, proposed to take place later in the day, would be the first such exercise for him after forming the party last year and it would be on the 910th day of protest against the project, according to the Parandur struggle committee (Parandur Pasumai Vimana Nilaya Thitta Ethirppu Poratta Kuzhu), spearheading the protest.

"Vendam Vimana Nilayam, Vendum Vivasayam," (Don't need airport, need agriculture) the committee wrote on the black board displayed prominently on the wall of the temple at Ekanapuram village, an activity done everyday without fail, for over 2 years now.

In view of the proposed interaction, the sleepy villages near Sriperumbudur witness busy activity and the area teemed with vehicles and people.

According to the committee, Vijay would be meeting farmers and people from 13 villages at a marriage hall as police have 'denied' permission to hold the interaction at Ekanapuram Dr Ambedkar ground citing security reasons. TVK general secretary N Anand and functionaries of the party have inspected the venue of the proposed meet.

Vehicle arrangements have been made to facilitate the people from all the 13 villages to meet TVK chief at the designated venue, the panel said. Fifty-year old Vijay formed his party in 2024 and held a big public meeting at Vikravandi, billed as a show of strength, and the party had already made it clear that its goal is to win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government. PTI

