There is a reason people call Shah Rukh Khan the last of the superstars. For nearly three and a half decades, he’s been an actor who metabolises emotion for the nation. As our collective nervous system, he has been taking in the ache, the irony, the yearning, and reflecting it to the nameless faces with a flair all his own.

SRK, “the king of romance,” stands at the centre of a cottage industry of feeling. The endless clips of his laughter on fan pages, the threads decoding his interviews like scripture, the strangers confessing online that “he raised my standards for love” — all part of a cultural side hustle called belief that keeps renewing itself in his image. At 60, Shah Rukh Khan has outgrown the idea of personhood or superstardom and become a medium through which the country continues to negotiate its appetite for romance. We project onto him what we want India, and ourselves, to be: soft in spirit, sharp in wit, endlessly resilient. At 60, then, he remains the country’s most accessible fantasy, an actor fluent in our realness. The second coming But SRK — ‘King Khan’ to legions of his fans — didn’t always have the throne. He began as an outsider who learned how to move crowds. In his early films, there was grit: an anti-hero in Baazigar (1993), a cheeky underdog in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), a romantic in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Over time, he taught himself — and us — how to be many things at once: comic and sad, slick and tender, global and rooted. That elasticity is why Om Shanti Om (2007) could let him wink at his own legend while Swades left him whispering the country’s conscience. In Chak De! India, he is not the lover but the caretaker of a team, a man whose rage becomes the architecture of trust. In Pathaan (2023), he turned the act of return into performance art: the body of a survivor, the charm of a megastar, the weight of a nation’s longing disguised as an action set-piece. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood who wears humanity like a second skin To me, it was Jawan (2023) that cemented the second coming of Shah Rukh Khan — a father and a son, a soldier and a ghost, a myth split into two mirrors. The double role was a metaphor for the actor himself: the man who has to play both the dream and the disappointment, the rebel and the reassurance. When he accepted the National Award for Jawan, it was a country quietly confessing that emotion still moves it. It was an argument disguised as celebration: that mass cinema can have meaning, that populism and prestige aren’t enemies, that the heart still deserves a place in the canon. His nuclear aura Because the truth is, SRK has been India’s emotional infrastructure: the dependable bridge between chaos and catharsis. His movies, instead of holding up a mirror, hand us one, asking us to look again, and love what we see despite the cracks. Aditya Chopra once diagnosed his stardom perfectly: “Your eyes have something that cannot be wasted on action.” He was right. Those restless but tender eyes did what no explosion could: they detonated empathy.

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

They made longing cinematic, taught a generation that intensity could be intimate, that gentleness could be grand. When Shah Rukh Khan spreads his arms — his signature pose — it is both invitation and reassurance. They promise that the mess of being Indian — ambitious, self-conscious, overworked, and still absurdly hopeful — can, with the right angle of light and music, feel like romance. SRK allows a country perpetually in translation to believe, for a few hours, in the coherence of its own sentiment.