Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, turned 59 on Saturday (November 2). A year shy of 60, SRK only looks set to go strong and — if his recent films like Pathaan and Jawan are anything to go by — stronger, in the years to come. The ultimate charmer, SRK might very well be — as the man himself has said — ‘the last of stars’. At 59, Shah Rukh Khan remains indefatigable, and unbeatable. He is the undisputed numero uno. With the box-office successes of Pathaan and Jawan, Khan has shifted gears, reclaiming his spot as Bollywood royalty and redefining, time and again, what it means to be a superstar.

In a fickle industry perpetually enamoured with ‘the next big thing’, where fleeting fame has become the order of the day — with newcomers arriving on the scene and fading out like bursts of stardust, dazzling for a moment, then quietly gone — Shah Rukh Khan is an unshakable constant, unmatched when it comes to gravitas and intellect — the gold standard of stardom. For decades, actors have tried to step into his shoes, hoping to carry the same magic, yet none have managed to summon the alchemy that Khan brings effortlessly to every role. As the Raj of the ’90s rom-coms, and as the vigilante in high-octane thrillers of recent years, SRK has shown that some stars are destined to shine undiminished. A career that has spawned its own mythology Khan’s career has spawned its own mythology, intertwined with iconic moments that feel timeless. Newcomers may have their moments, but Khan has given his audience decades’ worth of moments — think of the chilling darkness he brought to his intense, unhinged portrayal of obsession in Darr (1993) or the power in his outstretched arms in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Khan’s characters have resonated with the people of India in a way that other actors can only aspire to emulate. Like Amitabh Bachchan before him, whose baritone and “angry young man” persona became the touchstone for generations of cinebuffs, transcending the moorings of his era, SRK is an immutable figure whose staying power isn’t just a stroke of luck or the result of a carefully orchestrated public image, though both play their roles. It is his inherent ability to adapt and his deep regard for the storied tradition of acting that keeps him at the apex. In a way, SRK has not only built on the legacies of Bollywood greats like Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar, but has also bolstered them, bringing a nuanced, sensitive and self-aware masculinity to the public imagination. Also read: SRK turns 59, fans wait outside Mannat to catch superstar's glimpse As an actor, SRK’s vocabulary — his gestures, his dialogue delivery — is unmistakable and unforgettable. To his fans, he’s an entire genre — a genre defined by open arms, sly winks, a voice that can transform love into poetry, and a spirit that infuses each of his characters with depth and charisma. Consider Main Hoon Na (2004). Shah Rukh is Major Ram, a soldier on a mission, but he is also a son, a brother, and — without breaking a sweat — a high school “student” infiltrating a campus full of younger characters. Watching him in action as Ram is like seeing two worlds collide: the soldier’s steely resolve mixed with the lovable awkwardness of a man far out of his element. Can we ever forget Veer-Zaara (2004), the ultimate ode to undying love, in which SRK’s portrayal of Veer, the Indian Air Force officer in love with a Pakistani woman, is grand, and tragic? Veer is noble, patriotic, self-sacrificing — a man who spends years in prison, staying silent to protect his beloved Zaara’s honour. The quiet dignity with which Shah Rukh plays Veer is such that he doesn’t even need words to communicate his love; a single look, a slight raise of the eyebrow, the tilt of his head — each one speaks volumes. “Main tumhara intezaar karunga... har pal, har ghadi” — when he looks at Zaara, with an intensity that’s almost otherworldly, the audience feels it too. Shah Rukh has mastered this art of combining the personal with the universal; he makes us believe that love, no matter how painful, is always worth it.

Off-screen, SRK is known for his candour, disarming humour, humility and his unapologetic sense of self.

In Don (2006), a reboot of Big B’s 1978 film, Shah Rukh flips his usual romantic hero persona on its head. Don is all ruthlessness — a crime lord who exudes danger and confidence. In the film, Shah Rukh turns his characteristic magnetism into something more sinister, more tantalising. The line, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai,” delivered with that smirk, transforms the simple act of taunting into high art. He owns it. The swagger he brings to this role — whether he's casually dismissing enemies or double-crossing allies — is built on restraint. Shah Rukh knows that less is more, and as Don, his understated gestures make the character all the more menacing. When he exchanges those loaded glances with Roma, there’s a flash of the familiar Shah Rukh —even at his darkest, he is capable of seduction and softness.

The ‘King of Romance’ Perhaps the occasion demands that we look back to the moment that helped SRK earn the title of the King of Romance. That film was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Raj, with his playful arrogance, his mischievous glances, and that arm-spreading gesture, is the embodiment of romance. When he stands in the mustard fields of Punjab, his arms wide open, it’s an invitation to all of us, to believe in a love that conquers all. Shah Rukh’s Raj is every bit the hero, but with layers of vulnerability that make him feel real. SRK made the line ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain’ poetic. His casual, almost dismissive tone, followed by that infectious laugh, captures Raj’s devil-may-care attitude. It’s his ease with the audience, his ability to draw us in that sets him apart. SRK has that uncanny ability to turn the simplest dialogues into something profound or perky, depending on the moment. Also read: Death threat to Shah Rukh | Mumbai police summon Raipur lawyer Shah Rukh’s greatest asset, inarguably, is his incredible sense of humour — sharp, self-deprecating, understated. He’s not afraid to mock himself, reminding us that he’s in on the joke. In Chennai Express (2013), his line, ‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man,’ is delivered with just the right mix of mock bravado and genuine pride. It’s silly, yes, but SRK knows exactly how to play it. His timing is impeccable. In film after film, there’s an openness to his performances, a subtlety that feels rare in an industry dominated by hyper-masculine heroes. His dialogues, his gestures, all work to break down the fourth wall, to create a bridge between the screen and the audience. Shah Rukh has always known how to wield wit like a weapon, slicing through tension with a quip or diffusing a charged scene or a situation with just the right amount of levity. His comedic timing is just perfect. From the absurdity of Chennai Express to the clever wordplay in Om Shanti Om, SRK shows that he’s unafraid to laugh at himself, to subvert his own image for the sake of a laugh. He’s perfected the art of self-deprecation, embodying an everyman charm that makes him feel accessible, grounded, despite his larger-than-life status. But perhaps what makes Shah Rukh truly iconic is his understanding of humanity. His roles, though often grand, are grounded in simple, universal truths. In My Name is Khan (2010), he plays Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who believes deeply in the goodness of people. His line, ‘My name is Khan, and I am not a terrorist,’ is delivered with a haunting simplicity that cuts through political noise. Here, SRK makes a statement, channeling the pain, the misunderstanding, and the resilience of India’s religious minority. A star in the shadow of his own myth Even in his recent work, there’s something sui generis about his roles. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh is no longer the romantic hero of yore but a spy who has seen too much, lost too much. His body language is leaner, sharper. The charm is still there, but now it’s tempered with a grittiness, a toughness born from hardship. Pathaan shows us a new Shah Rukh who embraces his age and experience, who uses the scars he’s gathered over his career as fuel. In Jawan, he goes the whole hog to show — warts and all — that what is personal is also political. In Dunki another 2023 release, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, he takes on yet another social issue: migration. It’s a story of the common man, far removed from the glamorous worlds of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But Shah Rukh brings the same intensity, the same commitment. A star on a pedestal, he’s also a reflection of those watching him. Also read: Jawan review: Shah Rukh Khan’s fiery call to arms for India’s heart and soul On the cusp of 60, Shah Rukh remains true to his unique style. Whether he’s playing a spy, a lover, a comedian, or a criminal, there’s always a hint of that boyish charm, that sincerity that refuses to be eclipsed by fame. He is a phenomenon yet to run his full course; his influence, one would like to argue, is far from fully realised. He’s taken hits, both professionally and personally, but each setback has only sharpened his craft, deepened his understanding of his audience and the India he is living in, and refined his approach to storytelling. The habitual flick of his hand, or even that wry, sidelong glance that says more than a monologue ever could are his trademarks and techniques honed over years to draw the viewer closer, to make every scene feel like an intimate exchange.

SRK with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express

If you look closely, there’s a self-awareness to SRK, a recognition of the persona he’s built over decades. In one of his less popular films, Fan, he confronts his own stardom, playing both the superstar and his obsessive fan. It’s a bold, almost meta narrative that lays bare what fame entails. The film becomes a reflection on the loneliness and demands of stardom; SRK explores what it means to live in the shadow of his own myth. SRK’s psyche, his approach to cinema, is a study in contrasts. He is both the lover and the cynic, the hero and the anti-hero. Beneath the surface charm lies a relentless work ethic, a hunger to continuously reinvent himself. He’s not content with resting on his laurels; he seems to take each role, each film as a new challenge, a new facet of his identity.