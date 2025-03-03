Zoe Saldaña has won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the Academy Awards for her powerful performance in Emilia Pérez. The actor, known for starring in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time, played a high-powered defence attorney in Jacques Audiard’s musical crime drama.

Saldaña was the frontrunner for the award, having already claimed the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Awards in the same category. However, her film faced controversy, particularly due to backlash over offensive social media posts made by co-star Karla Sofía Gascón. Despite these challenges, Emilia Pérez made history, securing a record-breaking 13 nominations—three more than any previous foreign-language film. The film first gained attention at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where Saldaña, Gascón, and co-stars Adriana Paz and Selena Gomez collectively won the Best Actress award.

At 46, Saldaña has firmly established herself as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Best known for her roles in Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avengers: Endgame, she has been part of four of the six highest-grossing movies of all time. As of last year, her films have grossed more than $15 billion worldwide, making her the second highest-grossing female lead actor in history, after Scarlett Johansson.

An emotional acceptance speech

Saldaña, overwhelmed with emotion, immediately broke down upon hearing her name announced. Crying out “Mommy” to her mother in the audience, she expressed her deep gratitude. “I am floored by this honour,” she said, praising her fellow nominees for their “loving and community” and vowing to “pay it forward.” She also thanked the film’s cast, crew, and everyone who has supported her throughout her career.

Her voice cracked further as she turned to her family, calling them her greatest inspiration. “Everything brave, outrageous, and good I’ve ever done in my life is because of you,” she said, highlighting her husband, his “beautiful hair,” and their three sons.

A groundbreaking moment for representation

Saldaña took the opportunity to acknowledge her roots, celebrating her family’s immigrant journey. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams, dignity, and hardworking hands.”

She also spoke about the significance of her historic win. “I’m the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I won’t be the last. Getting an award where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — this is for my grandmother.”

Her victory marks a milestone not only in her career but also in the broader fight for representation in Hollywood. With this win, Saldaña cements her place in Oscar history and paves the way for future generations of Latina actors to shine on cinema’s biggest stage.