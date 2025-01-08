“I want another face, another skin. I want the depth of my soul to smell like honey. I don’t desire desire. I don’t desire to be desired. Let everything that was no longer be. My only desire is to be a her,” asserts Juan ‘Manitas’ Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón), a Mexican narco gangster before he undergoes gender-affirmation surgery in Emilia Pérez, France’s official entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars, which swept the board with four wins at the 2025 Golden Globes on Monday (January 6), beating Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category. A haunting, lyrical ode to the quiet agony of dysphoria and a meditation on the audacity of selfhood, Emilia Pérez –– Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language experimental prose-poem of a crime musical, loosely adapted from Boris Razon’s 2018 novel Écoute –– is likely to be one of the most talked about films at the 97th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 2. When it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, Emilia Pérez received a standing ovation that lasted for minutes. It also won the Jury Prize, with the film’s four leading women, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz sharing the award for Best Actress. Gascón herself made history as the first transgender woman to win Best Actress at the festival for her portrayal of Emilia ––­­­­ a revelation. It was a tough role in a film that bends genres. As Gascón said in an interview: “You have an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy.” A former telenovela star with a life lived publicly as a man, Gascón transitioned in 2018, with her wife and teenage daughter by her side. “The biggest thing [Pérez and I] share is our refusal to accept losing the people we love,” she told Vogue. “Manitas, Emilia, and I — we’re born from the hatred of others, and that hatred has shaped us.” The past is not the past

Gascón’s Emilia is tender and ferocious, a woman who has shed his past as a kingpin who fakes his own death but still smells of it. In a heartbreaking scene after he returns to live with his two sons and ex-wife Jessi Del Monte (Gomez), as she puts one of her sons, who still remembers his last hug, to sleep, he confronts her: “You smell like my papa.” He smelt like mountains, leather, coffee, sugar, the engine of the car, cocoa, light, lemon, ice cubes, sweat. Of little pebbles, hot from the sun. Like grass. Like mezcal and guacamole. Like dogs on car rides. Like cigars. Emilia, on the other hand, smells like love and grief all at once; the past clings and refuses to let go, no matter how far she runs or how much she transforms. “Papa. Papa. Papa,” sings the son before he falls asleep. The word stretches, breaks, and folds back on itself. It is both accusation and lullaby, both wound and balm. Music becomes the film’s language for what cannot be said. Also read: Golden Globes: 'The Brutalist', 'Emilia Perez', 'Shogun' win big; Demi Moore bags best actor

Emilia's arc forms the backbone of the film. As Juan Del Monte, she was a feared cartel leader, a figure whose identity was constructed entirely around dominance and control. As Emilia, she is vulnerable, yearning, and searching for freedom — qualities that the world around her views as weakness. Audiard does not portray this transition as a straightforward liberation. Instead, it is fraught with contradictions: Emilia's assertion of selfhood is as much an escape as it is an act of atonement. The film's exploration of gender affirmation steers clear of an emotional reclamation. The moment when Emilia first sees her reflection post-surgery is unsentimental. Audiard's direction, coupled with Clément Ducol's understated score, ensures this scene resonates as the start of a new chapter, loaded with the uncertainty of how her world will receive her. Manitas enlists Rita to flee Mexico for the surgery, which allows her to. But Audiard's film spirals outward, using Emilia's quest as a lens to examine themes of personal freedom, guilt, and the sacrifices that choosing oneself over the roles imposed by society entail. Articulating the inarticulable As a cartel leader, Emilia's actions caused irreparable harm to many, including her wife Jessi and their children. The film does not absolve Emilia of this guilt. Instead, it examines the tension between the possibility of redemption and the inescapable weight of one's history. Can a person truly reinvent themselves, or are they forever tethered to the consequences of their past? The other three women represent a different facet of the struggle for agency and self-fulfilment. Rita Mora Castro, played with tremendous intensity by Zoe Saldaña, is the pragmatic foil to Emilia's idealism. A lawyer grounded by years of defending the indefensible, Rita's decision to help Emilia comes across as a sheer act of survival. However, as their partnership develops, her own vulnerabilities surface. Adriana Paz's Epifanía represents the collateral damage of Emilia's former life.