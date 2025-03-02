The 97th Academy Awards are set to take place tonight (US time). The Indian audiences will be able to catch the live telecast in the early hours of Monday morning. The ceremony, held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, will be broadcast in India at 5:30 am on Star Movies and Star Movies Select, with a repeat telecast at 8:30 pm. Those preferring to stream the event can watch it live on Jio Hotstar.

Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nods; The Brutalist and Wicked follow closely, with 10 nominations each. A Complete Unknown, featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, brings musical biopics back into the awards conversation. Meanwhile, The Substance has shaken up the awards race with Demi Moore’s much-lauded comeback, proving that genre films can no longer be ignored by the Academy. Conclave, with its behind-the-scenes look at Vatican politics, has sparked intrigue, while Anora, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner, looks set to surprise many

Dune: Part Two, a juggernaut riding on critical acclaim and commercial success, reaffirms Denis Villeneuve’s mastery of big-screen spectacle. Even smaller films like I’m Still Here have made a mark. With so many groundbreaking films in the race, the 2025 Oscars promise to be one of the most unpredictable in recent history. As Hollywood gears up for its biggest night, the key question remains: will the Academy go for bold, disruptive storytelling, or will it play it safe? Here’s a look at the top films tipped to win in different categories:

Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard (Cast: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz): Emilia Pérez is a French-Mexican musical that chronicles the transformation of a drug cartel leader who undergoes gender transition to start anew as a philanthropist. Leading with 13 nominations (including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress for Saldaña), Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated non-English-language film in Oscar history, surpassing previous records held by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018). The film courageously addresses themes of identity and redemption; Karla Sofía Gascón’s portrayal of the titular character has earned her a historic Best Actress nomination — the first for an openly transgender performer.

Also read: Emilia Pérez: France's official Oscar entry is an ode to the agony of gender dysphoria

Emilia Pérez entered the awards season with a gusto, but its glory was marred by controversy. While the film’s bold premise and unique approach have captivated many, criticism from LGBTQ advocates over its portrayal of trans experiences tempered its momentum. Adding to the controversy, star Karla Sofía Gascón’s past social media posts — containing Islamophobic and racist remarks —sparked outrage, prompting calls for accountability. Despite her public apology, the backlash remains a cloud over her historic Best Actress nomination. Director Jacques Audiard, too, has faced scrutiny over past comments on the Spanish language and the film’s depiction of Mexican cartels. But despite all this, the film won big at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards. The backlash against Gascón, as well as criticism over Hollywood’s portrayal of marginalised communities, has stirred debate about who gets to tell which stories. The Academy’s response to the controversy will be a key highlight on Oscar night: Will it celebrate the film’s artistic ambition or will the backlash dampen its chances in major categories?

The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet (Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn): This historical, sprawling epic, with a running time of three hours and 35 minutes, traces the journey of Hungarian-Jewish visionary architect László Tóth and his wife, Erzsébet, as they escape Holocaust in the post-war Europe to pursue the American Dream, confronting challenges that test their resilience and ambition. With ten nominations, The Brutalist has been lauded for its ambitious storytelling and compelling performances, particularly by Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce. The film’s exploration of artistic vision against social constraints has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Nominated in major categories like Best Picture, Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Felicity Jones), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Guy Pearce), it might gain big at the expense of Emilia Perez. However, like Emilia Perez, it too ended up courting controversy after its editor, David Janso, revealed that the generative AI was used to tweak Hungarian dialogues in the film, prompting the Academy to make it mandatory for films to mention their AI usage.

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu (Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode): An adaptation of the best-known Broadway musical The Wizard of Oz, Wicked delves into the untold story of the witches of Oz, exploring themes of friendship, identity, and social prejudice. Receiving ten nominations, Wicked has captivated audiences with its elaborate production design and standout performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The musical fantasy’s ability to translate the magic of the stage to the screen has been widely praised.

Also read: JioHotstar to stream 97th Academy Awards live in India

Anora, directed by Sean Baker (Cast: Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Aleksei Serebryakov): Anora follows the tumultuous marriage between a young sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch, and the consequences that follow. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or, Anora has been celebrated for its authentic storytelling and compelling performances. The film has garnered six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Sean Baker, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, and Best Supporting Actor for Yura Borisov.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold (Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, and Elle Fanning): The Bob Dylan biopic focuses on his early years and rise to fame. Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan has earned him a Best Actor nomination, making him the youngest two-time nominee in this category since James Dean. The film's exploration of Dylan’s influence on music and culture has been well-received. Its big nominations include: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton) and Best Supporting Actress (Barbaro).

Conclave, directed by Edward Berger (Cast: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini) Set within the secretive proceedings of a papal conclave, the film unravels political and spiritual intrigues as cardinals gather to elect a new pope. Conclave, which offers a gripping portrayal of power dynamics within the Vatican, has been recognised for its screenplay and ensemble performances. British actor Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient, Schindler’s List, Grand Budapest Hotel) may, after all, get his first Oscar for his portrayal of Cardinal Thomas Lawrence.

The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat (Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley): A visceral and deeply unsettling body horror satire that centres on the anxieties surrounding aging, beauty, and Hollywood’s ruthless disposability of women. Coralie Fargeat, known for her bold and subversive filmmaking, crafts a nightmarish vision through the story of Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a once-glamorous starlet discarded by her producer (Dennis Quaid) for the sin of no longer being young. In desperation, she turns to a mysterious black-market drug, “The Substance,” which promises to restore her youth. However, as the younger version of herself, Elisabeth soon realises that reclaiming beauty comes at a grotesque and terrifying cost.

With influences drawn from body horror legends like David Cronenberg, Fargeat turns the human form into both an object of desire and revulsion, making for a film that is as psychologically harrowing as it is visually gruesome. The film’s five Oscar nominations include Best Picture and Best Director. Demi Moore’s career-defining performance makes her the frontrunner for Best Actress. Having already secured Golden Globe and SAG wins, Moore seems poised to take home the Oscar, though she faces stiff competition from Mikey Madison (Anora), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Gascón (Emilia Perez).

I’m Still Here, directed by Walter Salles (Cast: Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro): The Portuguese-language breathtaking drama is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture (the first Brazilian film to be nominated in the category, Best Actress (Torres) and Best International Feature. A meditation on identity, it tells the true story of Eunice Paiva, a mother and activist grappling with the forced disappearance of her husband, Rubens Paiva, during Brazil’s military dictatorship. Based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir, the film unfolds with harrowing intensity, offering an intimate glimpse into the brutal repression of the era. As Eunice fights for truth and justice, her journey becomes a testament to resilience, love, and the fight against fascism. Torres delivers a tour-de-force performance which makes her one of the strongest contenders in a fiercely competitive Best Actress race.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin): Dune: Part Two, the space opera, secured five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, along with expected nods for Visual Effects, Sound, Production Design, and Cinematography. The film’s sweeping scale, technical brilliance, and immersive world-building were rightly recognised. However, in a déjà vu moment from Dune: Part One, Villeneuve was once again left out of the Best Director category. The sequel continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides as he allies with the Fremen to seek vengeance and faces choices that could shape the future of the known universe. Dune: Part Two has been praised for its visual effects, production design, and Hans Zimmer’s musical score.