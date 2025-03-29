L2: Empuraan to be re-released with changes as makers bow to right-wing fury

Amid a raging political controversy, reports are emerging that L2: Empuraan, the recently released sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, will face edits in response to backlash from right-wing groups.

The Mohanlal-starrer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has drawn ire for its sharp critique of Hindutva politics, particularly its references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Sources suggest that potential changes include altering the antagonist’s name—Baba Bajrangi, a rioter-turned-political kingmaker—due to its resemblance to VHP figure and Gujarat riot convict Babu Bajrangi.

Additionally, depictions of central agencies, such as the NIA, targeting Opposition leaders critical of the character, may be toned down. One of the producers, Gokulam Gopalan, who joined the project after the shooting, is reportedly pushing for these edits to avoid clashing with the ruling dispensation.

Also read: Malayalam films storm theatres in Karnataka; 'Empuraan' makes a big splash

No firm political conviction

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the film gets re-edited and re-released in the coming days because I don’t believe the makers crafted it based on any firm political conviction. The first instalment was highly critical of the Congress, and now they seem to be balancing it by targeting Hindutva. And look at how ridiculously they have depicted Leftist ideology in the film,” said an industry insider who did not want to be quoted.

“They’ve also left the door open for a strongly nationalist narrative as the third instalment, with the potential for a Chinese bogeyman and their geopolitical ambitions being hinted at—which, in the end, could appease the right wing,” the insider added.

Change of discourse

Rewind just a little. Until the release of L2: Empuraan, the buzz and speculation centred on one burning question—who was the mysterious villain whose image, featuring a dragon insignia on the back of a jacket, had been released? Was it Aamir Khan, or someone else? Would Mammootty make a surprise cameo, as suggested by Prithviraj’s mother Mallika Sukumaran? Could Tovino Thomas emerge as the antagonist? And, most crucially, could Prithviraj Sukumaran deliver on the promise of this grand, international-scale spectacle?

But after the very first screening, everything changed. No one could have foreseen the political storm that this much-anticipated Malayalam blockbuster would ignite.

Also read: Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ sparks outrage on social media

The release of L2: Empuraan, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, has ignited a political firestorm, particularly within the BJP and its ideological affiliates. The Mohanlal-starrer has come under intense scrutiny for its sharp critique of Hindutva politics, with specific references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, a subject that remains politically charged even decades later.

Beyond shock value, says Organiser

Even before its release, L2: Empuraan was expected to be a major talking point in political circles. The first instalment, Lucifer, had already hinted at underlying political narratives, but the sequel takes a more direct approach in critiquing Hindutva politics.

Several scenes allude to controversial moments in recent Indian history, with the Gujarat riots being the most contentious. While the film does not name specific leaders, its references have been unmistakably interpreted by viewers and political analysts as a critique of the BJP’s past.

On the surface, the film could be seen as a daring endeavour, positioning the ruling right-wing forces as antagonists. One of its key plot points revolves around a revenge arc rooted in an episode from the infamous 2002 Gujarat pogrom. This is what has infuriated the Sangh Parivar, with the RSS mouthpiece Organiser accusing the film of “using the backdrop of 2002 post-Godhra riots to push a divisive, anti-Hindu narrative that poses a serious threat to societal harmony”.

“[Some] scenes go beyond mere shock value; they are purposefully designed to reinforce the image of Hindus as the primary aggressors during the 2002 riots, perpetuating hatred between two communities and portraying Hindus as villains,” reads the Organiser article.

Outcry turns into internal BJP debate

What initially began as an outcry from right-wing supporters on social media has now escalated into a deeper internal debate within the BJP. Some party leaders are questioning how the film managed to secure clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) despite the board being heavily staffed with nominees linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological backbone of the ruling party.

Also read: L2 Empuraan review: Menacing Mohanlal holds the fort in a drawled-out sequel

The controversy has also reignited discussions about the extent of state control over film certification and the perceived lapses in ensuring content aligns with the government’s ideological stance.

The party’s newly appointed state president, former Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has reportedly called for an internal inquiry and action against the Sangh Parivar-backed nominees in the CBFC regional committee. However, he himself is under fire for having publicly extended his best wishes to Mohanlal and Prithviraj before the film’s release and expressing his intent to watch it in the coming days.

“It’s a controversy stirred up by the media, and I have no need to respond to it. I’m unaware of any boycott calls from anyone,” Chandrasekhar told the media. He further stated that movies should be seen simply as movies, echoing the sentiments of senior BJP leader MT Ramesh.

Makers under attack

Prominent BJP-affiliated figures have also voiced their discontent, questioning the motives of director Prithviraj Sukumaran and scriptwriter Murali Gopy. The latter has previously been perceived as leaning towards right-wing ideology, making the film’s narrative even more surprising to political observers.

Right-wing trolls have long held a grudge against Prithviraj, and the release of L2: Empuraan has only intensified their attacks, with even his family not being spared. Their resentment stems in part from his past plans to portray Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, the leader of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion—a figure whom many see as a freedom fighter but whom the Hindutva right wing dismisses as a Muslim fanatic responsible for Hindu killings.

A Yuva Morcha state functionary has even demanded an investigation by central agencies into Prithviraj’s possible links with Islamic State (IS), alleging that he might be receiving funding from terrorist organisations.

Also read: 'Empuraan' craze! Bengaluru college declares holiday, arranges free screening for students

CBFC under scanner

One of the major points of contention emerging from this controversy is how L2: Empuraan managed to clear the CBFC’s certification process without major cuts or alterations. The board, which has been accused in the past of favouring the government’s ideological stance, is now facing criticism from within the BJP itself.

According to sources, during an unofficial core committee meeting, a senior BJP leader expressed concern over the film’s clearance. “There should have been greater oversight,” the leader reportedly said. “The CBFC is supposed to prevent narratives that can create unrest or promote biased political perspectives. How did this film, with such direct attacks on Hindutva politics, pass through?”

The CBFC, which operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has often been seen as a gatekeeper that ensures films adhere to the government’s cultural and political narrative. Over the years, it has demanded cuts or outright bans on films that have been deemed “anti-national” or “anti-Hindu.” The clearance of L2: Empuraan without significant objections has, therefore, come as a surprise to many within the BJP.

Testament to the power of cinema

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar with a massive fan base across political and cultural spectrums, has traditionally maintained a neutral political stance in public. However, his past associations and comments have often been interpreted as being soft to the Sangh Parivar ideology. However, the right-wing cyber wing believes that Mohanlal has changed his stance, citing as evidence his absence from the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony despite being invited.

The same has been said about Murali Gopy, who has previously voiced views that seemed to align with Hindutva ideals, particularly in the film, Ee Adutha Kalathu, which he penned. The stark shift in political messaging in L2: Empuraan compared to its prequel Lucifer—where the character Bobby Nair, played by Vivek Oberoi, bore a distant resemblance to Robert Vadra—has taken many observers by surprise.

While neither Mohanlal nor Murali Gopy have directly commented on the political controversy, industry insiders suggest that the film’s makers anticipated backlash but were determined to tell their story without compromise.

For now, L2: Empuraan stands as a testament to the power of cinema to provoke political discourse, even in an era where cultural spaces are increasingly contested battlegrounds.