Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ sparks outrage on social media

Mohanlal’s much-hyped film L2: Empuraan has triggered an online storm, with some viewers interpreting the film as having political undertones that allegedly belittles right-wing ideologies.

The backlash began soon after the film’s release.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan opens with a 15-minute sequence depicting a communal riot, allegedly drawing visual parallels with the Godhra train burning and the subsequent mob violence. Some of the sequences also appear to refer to the well-known Bilkis Bano case in which 11 men were convicted for the gang-rape and murder of several members of a family.

The antagonist, Baba Bajrangi, is being widely interpreted to depict a real-life Bajrang Dal leader who was convicted in the Naroda Patiya massacre.

Boycott calls

Outraged viewers flooded social media with boycott hashtags, posted screenshots of cancelled tickets, and accusations that the film vilifies Hindus. Some handles labelled the film as an outright Hindu-bashing propaganda film, while others called out actor Mohanlal and screenwriter Murali Gopy for endorsing what they perceived as an ideological attack.

One user wrote a post slamming Mohanlal and how the film feels like betrayal. "This is not just creative liberty – it’s propaganda. This will be the last Mohanlal movie I will ever watch,” the user said.

Political voices

The backlash drew responses from all political quarters. BJP leader MT Ramesh downplayed the controversy, urging people to watch the film if they liked and avoid it if they didn’t. He said that a film should be seen as a film, and added that he believed that the people of Kerala would do the same.

Meanwhile, Left voices like Bineesh Kodiyeri praised the makers of the film for their courage in highlighting uncomfortable truths, while some Congress supporters celebrated the film’s message.

Former MLA V T Balram used the term “Saffron Comrade” to describe the perceived ideological convergence between the Left and the BJP that surfaced during the social media debate surrounding the film.

Mixed reactions

As the controversy brews, some viewers suggest that director Prithviraj cleverly lured right-wing viewers into theatres before subverting expectations –turning outrage into free publicity.

Despite the uproar, Empuraan remains a major talking point, both for its cinematic ambition and its alleged political undertones.