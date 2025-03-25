'Empuraan' craze! Bengaluru college declares holiday, arranges free screening for students

It sounds too good to be true, and the students at a college in Bengaluru might be wondering if it’s an April Fools' joke, a few days prior to the actual date. But it’s confirmed. Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru has declared a holiday on March 27 to allow its students (and why not, its professors as well) to witness the highly-anticipated Prithviraj-directed Malayalam movie Empuraan, featuring superstar Mohanlal as the hero.

Not just this. The college is also sponsoring a free First Day First Show for its students, an exclusive screening at 7 am on March 27 at Movietime Cinemas, YGR Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Also Read: Lucifer sequel Empuraan all set to get rolling

Lights, camera, holiday!

It’s all thanks to the chairman of the college who is a passionate fan of Mohanlal.

"Lights, camera, holiday! When passion and fandom come together, records are shattered! Our beloved MD, a die-hard Lalettan fan, has gone the extra mile to celebrate the magic of cinema by booking an exclusive 7 am fan show of #Empuraan just for the students of our college! Venue: Movietime Cinemas, YGR Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Showtime: 7.00 am. We are beyond thrilled to be part of this epic celebration - a tribute to the brilliance of Mohanlal, the vision of Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the relentless efforts of the entire Empuraan crew. This is not just a movie; it’s a movement! Here’s to the magic of cinema and the spirit of true fandom. L2 Empuraan is not just a sequel, it’s a sensation!” the college announced on social media.

Political action thriller

Said to be one of the most expensive Malayalam projects, the political action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Lucifer, that was also directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and featured Mohanlal in the memorable role of Khureshi-Ab’raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film has a galaxy of other popular stars like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prithviraj as Zayed Masood. Empuraan also features Game of Thrones stars like Jerome Flynn, Andrea Tivadar, and Eriq Ebouaney.

Also Read: Mohanlal's 'Lucifer' to be remade in Hindi as mini-web series, says Prithviraj

L2: Empuraan will hit the theatres on Thursday (March 27) not only in India, but also worldwide. And it’s going to compete for eyeballs with Salman Khan’s action thriller Sikandar which is up for a March 30 release.

Needless to say, the news of a college declaring a holiday for its students to watch Mohanlal’s movie has gone viral, and netizens have reacted with unbridled enthusiasm.