Friendship is a universal theme that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether it’s the bond between childhood friends, the camaraderie among a group of misfits, or the unlikely connection between two strangers, films have the power to capture the complexities and joys of these relationships. The Federal curates a list of 20 movies spanning decades and genres, showcasing stories that celebrate the enduring power of friendship to uplift, inspire, and transform lives.



From the adventures of Toy Story and Finding Nemo to the poignant dramas of The Shawshank Redemption and CODA, these films explore the many facets of friendship: the laughter, the tears, the shared experiences, and the unwavering support. They remind us of the importance of human connection and the transformative power of genuine bonds. So grab your popcorn, gather your friends, and prepare to embark on a journey that celebrates the beauty and complexity of friendship:

1. The Breakfast Club (1985): This coming-of-age classic follows five high school students from different social groups who are forced to spend a Saturday in detention together. The film explores themes of identity, belonging, and the power of friendship to bridge divides.

2. Stand By Me (1986): This coming-of-age story follows four boys on a journey to find a dead body. Along the way, they learn about life, death, and the importance of friendship. 3. Thelma & Louise (1991): This feminist road movie follows two women who go on a crime spree after killing a man who attempted to rape one of them. The film celebrates female friendship and empowerment. 4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994): This critically acclaimed drama tells the story of two men who become friends while serving time in prison. The film explores themes of hope, redemption, and the enduring power of human connection. 5. Toy Story (1995): This animated classic follows a group of toys who come to life when their owner is not around. The film is centred on friendship, loyalty, and the importance of accepting change. 6. Finding Nemo (2003): This animated adventure follows a clownfish who embarks on a journey to find his son who has been captured by a scuba diver. The film is a story about fatherhood, friendship, and the importance of never giving up. 7. Bridesmaids (2011): This raunchy comedy follows a group of women as they prepare for their friend's wedding. The film is a hilarious and honest look at female friendship, and the challenges that come with it.

A still from Intouchables.

8. Intouchables (2011): This French comedy-drama tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic and his ex-con caretaker. The film is an inspiring story about the power of human connection to transcend differences.



9. Frances Ha (2012): This black-and-white comedy-drama follows a young woman in New York City as she navigates her friendships, her career, and her love life. The film is a funny and poignant look at the challenges and rewards of female friendship. 10. Booksmart (2019): This coming-of-age comedy follows two academic overachievers who decide to party on the night before graduation. The film is a hilarious celebration of female friendship. 11. Plan B (2021): This Hulu original comedy follows two teenage best friends on a road trip to get a morning-after pill. Their adventure is filled with mishaps and laughter, highlighting the strength of their bond. 12. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021): This animated film from Sony Pictures Animation tells the story of a dysfunctional family who must come together to save the world from a robot apocalypse. Amidst the chaos, the film explores themes of family and the importance of accepting each other's differences. 13. CODA (2021): Winner of the Best Picture Oscar, this film follows Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. As she pursues her passion for singing, the film explores themes of family, communication, and the challenges of growing up. 14. No Hard Feelings (2023): This raunchy comedy follows a woman who is hired by a couple to help their introverted son come out of his shell. While the film is full of laughs, it also has a message about the importance of human connection. 15. Joy Ride (2023): This comedy follows a group of Asian American friends who go on a wild trip to China to find one of their birth mothers. The film is a celebration of female friendship and cultural identity. 16. Rye Lane (2023): This charming British rom-com follows two young people who meet and spend a day wandering around South London. Their witty banter and shared experiences spark a connection that could blossom into something more. 17. Theater Camp (2023): This mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of eccentric theatre teachers and their students as they try to keep their summer camp afloat. The film is a hilarious and affectionate tribute to the power of theatre and the friendships that form within it. 18. You Hurt My Feelings (2023): This indie drama follows a married couple whose relationship is tested when the wife overhears her husband criticizing her latest novel. The film explores themes of honesty, vulnerability, and the importance of communication in any relationship.

A still from Past Lives

19. Past Lives (2023): This critically acclaimed drama follows two childhood friends who reunite in adulthood, sparking a deep connection that transcends time and distance. The film explores themes of love, loss, and the choices we make in life.

