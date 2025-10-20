DDLJ at 30: Shah Rukh, Kajol reflect on timeless ‘Raj-Simran’ magic

For Indian cinema, the year 2025 is one of milestones. It was in August that the iconic Sholay completed 50 glorious years since its release. On Monday (October 20), it was time for another record-smasher — Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or DDLJ as fans call it adorably — to turn 30! It was on this date in 1995 that the romantic saga between ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’ that blew scores off their feet, saw the light of the day.

For ‘Raj’ Shah Rukh Khan who was just three years into the industry then, it still feels like yesterday. ‘Simran’ or Kajol who played the character, on the other hand, believes the on-screen portrayal still resonates with viewers as it represents millions of young women in India.

The film actually cemented the on-screen chemistry of the two actors who subsequently established themselves as Bollywood’s one of the most loved reel duo.

DDLJ redefined modern romance

Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ redefined modern romance in Indian cinema, making its leading characters ‘Raj’ and ‘Simran’ immortal in the hearts of many film lovers. It is also the longest running movie in Indian cinema with viewers still lining up at the ticket window to catch a show at Mumbai's famed Maratha Mandir.

DDLJ completes 30 years today in time but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted .. thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! Slide to see how far it really has gone … 😁@iamsrk #AdityaChopra… pic.twitter.com/PH2yhkDIyA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2025

As the film marks its 30th anniversary, its iconic lead pair reflected on its timeless magic. Shah Rukh credited the film's success to the pure heart with which Aditya Chopra and his producer father, the late Yash Chopra, made it.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain….’ (small things happen in big countries) but it still feels unbelievable. I’m truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people from across the world for playing Raj -- nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come...see the film and fall in love,” Shah Rukh, who turns 60 next month, said in a statement.

The actor is still ruling the industry having delivered three back-to-back hits in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Shah Rukh also won his career's first National Film Award for Jawan this year.

According to the superstar, the impact DDLJ had on the hearts of people worldwide is unprecedented.

The film changed lives: SRK

“... So many couples meet me and say we got married or fell in love after watching this film. I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asians... Here’s to the many years of falling in love,” the superstar added.

Kajol, who brought 'Simran' to life and went on to create one of the most successful Hindi cinema pairings with Shah Rukh in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Dilwale, still looks back at the legacy with a lot of fondness.

“Thirty years of DDLJ sounds surreal! The film has aged into a legacy and a nostalgic experience for a generation. That classic was made with the recklessness of youth and the honesty of first love, never imagining that Raj and Simran would make the entire nation hold its breath at a train station. The songs, the dialogues, the mustard fields - everything from that world seeped into pop culture and stayed there,” Kajol, an industry veteran now, said.

She also noted that ‘Simran’ is a chapter that never ended for her and is relatable to most girls in the country.

'Piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film'

“There’s a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made and it never quite left us. For me, 'Simran' is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country - girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That’s why she still resonates. Every time someone says, ‘Ja Simran, ja', it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist," Kajol shared in the statement.

#DDLJ celebrates 30 years today... The iconic film redefined romance in #Hindi cinema... From the unforgettable love story of Raj [#SRK] and Simran [#Kajol] to intense confrontations, and a timelessly melodious soundtrack, #DDLJ continues to captivate audiences even today. pic.twitter.com/3p8ZE4x7ph — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2025

The actor said the film has become an experience that viewers pass down to their children now, which makes it unique.

“The viewers who adored this film at 16 are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. Maybe that’s what turning thirty does to a person — you begin to know yourself better.

"But when a film reigns for 30 years, it defines a generation’s idea of who they are and what love means to them. It’s become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love. So grateful to the viewers who still see me as that girl in the white suit, running toward someone she loves… just with more sass," she said.

SRK-Kajol's special chemistry

Both Shah Rukh and Kajol have been friends and that helped create their seamless chemistry on the screen.

"With him, it was effortless from the first take. There’s a kind of understanding, a rhythm, and a trust that just clicks. You know exactly how the other person thinks, how they’ll react, how a look, a pause, or even silence will land. That’s why the magic feels so natural on screen; it’s not acting in the traditional sense, it’s responding, playing, and bouncing off each other in a way that feels real.

“There is a lot of mutual respect and comfort in our equation. We never had to overthink, over-plan, or try too hard. Even in the most emotional or intense scenes, there’s this unspoken confidence that the other person will meet you halfway. And I think audiences feel that; they sense authenticity, even if they don’t know the work behind it," she added.

She also credited Aditya Chopra and his vision of the film which balanced both tradition and modernity with sincerity.

"Navigating the expectations of family, balancing tradition and modernity, and learning the courage to follow your heart are themes that don’t age. They resonate with every generation, whether you’re experiencing first love or looking back at it with nostalgia," she said.

DDLJ also featured accomplished actors such as Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and the late Amrish Puri, among others.

(With Agency inputs)