Come September 25, and our screens will be flooded with clippings and content from a new ‘Celeb Talk Show’, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, streaming on Prime Video. Yet another Celeb Talk show, hosted by two other celebs, actor Kajol and former-actor turned author Twinkle Khanna. The trailer has revealed Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to be one of the many guests who will appear in this tongue-in-cheek, almost bawdy talk show, replete with innuendo-laden digs and games.

The question begs to be asked… Did we really need another celeb-led talk show? Every other streaming giant, TV channel, news outlets and production houses have their take on the celeb interview. Koffee with Karan; The Great Indian Kapil Show; even the formerly ‘political’ Lallantop has now a robust celeb avatar; Mashable’s The Bombay Journey… The list unfortunately goes on and on. Film celebrities are everywhere. Come an impending film release, and we see the same duo of the lead film stars doing the rounds of the podcasts, TV channels, radio channels, influencer collaborations and are plastered on the few inches of newsprint that have survived. Same questions, same answers, and the same boring templates. In the pre-digital age access to film celebrities was a rare currency. Their interviews were sacrosanct. Ask any journalist worth their salt, about the long hours spent waiting outside studios, hotel rooms and vanity vans. Question the pre-Instagram days paparazzi, about that one elusive shot of the actor. The conversations between the actor and interviewer were a hard-fought battle! To transform the snippets into fluid, riveting copy, was where the magic happened. Subsequently those articles and images would be cut out from magazines and newspapers and pasted onto bedroom walls and scrapbooks. Information about one’s favourite star was punctiliously gathered. An autograph was a prized possession to be flaunted around. Stars came home Things paced up a bit when the Televised Celeb interview took shape. Star Yaar Kalakaar (1997-1999) had Farida Jalal shedding her motherly screen persona for a glammed up one. She made celebs sing and dance to her tune in front of a studio audience. The same year there was Movers and Shakers, with Shekhar Suman co-opting the Western ‘Late Night Talk Show’ format for an Indian audience, replete with a live band. He sandwiched celebs between comic routines (often political), satirical takes on current events and his guest list includes Javed Akhtar, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Rani Mukerji and Sonu Nigam. Stars were accessible, almost.

Simi Garewal, clad in all white, created a very intimate setting without a live studio audience in Rendezvous with Simi Garewal



They shed their on-screen act and were seen humming a tune or two, or answering some cheeky questions, or even sharing a joke with the host. Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai, hosted in its first instalment by late actor Farooq Sheikh, did the unthinkable. It got family, friends, and contemporaries of the celebs and presented them in an unfiltered, almost family-get together scenario. That’s where we first saw Shah Rukh Khan’s non-filmy friends from Delhi; the rare bond comedian Johnny Lever and Mehmood; and even the larger-than-life Sanjay Dutt took a back seat when an episode featured his father, actor Sunil Dutt. The warm, affable Urdu-speaking Farooq Sheikh was the glue that kept all the moving parts together seamlessly. Also read: Nishaanchi review: Anurag Kashyap’s film is fun but feels overfamiliar The show was a veritable hit, and people waited every week to see who would turn up on their screens. And then reality TV was still ‘real enough’ and not followed the script that they do now. The show humanised a pantheon of film stars, who otherwise seemed made of star dust alone. It gave them a sneak-peek into the lives of these matinee idols, but without shredding away their need of privacy, or being voyeuristic.