Kerala | What finally prompted the release of explosive Hema Committee Report?

The shocking Hema Committee report is churning the Malayalam film industry like never before. But, the battle to get this 290-page report out to the public has been long and arduous.

The origins of the report itself date back to the time a Malayalam actor was sexually assaulted for two hours, and the assault was filmed in a moving car. That horrific crime, which happened in February 2017, led to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) formation. It was made up of a group of 10 women from the Malayalam industry, including Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, and Remya Nambeesan, among others, who wanted the industry to become a safer working space for women. (If you missed the gritty story of WCC, read it here.)

A petition from WCC and a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led to the creation of the Hema Committee in November 2017 comprising Justice Hema, actor Sarada and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. They asked women to come forward to share their stories of harassment and promised that confidentiality would be maintained.

Led by Hema, a former Kerala High Court judge, the Committee report highlights the deplorable working conditions on film sets. The report reveals issues such as the absence of basic amenities like toilets and changing rooms for junior artists, inadequate provision of food and water, low wages, and a lack of accommodation and transportation facilities.

More than 80 women told their tales of exploitation in a male-dominated industry allegedly operated by a "powerful group." Not just actors but directors, producers, scriptwriters, makeup artists, and others stepped forward to speak. After listening to testimonies from these women, the Hema Committee took two years to put together a report.

“There are no toilets, so women have to go in the bushes or behind thick trees. During their periods, not being able to change their sanitary napkins for long hours and holding urine for long causes physical discomfort and makes them sick, in some cases needing hospitalisation,” it also said, beyond the horrific tale of sexual abuses and favours.

Five-year journey

The report was ready by December 2019. After that, it took nearly five years for this well-guarded document to be made public. Despite multiple pleas and requests, the government did not act, claiming it was a hot potato and the report contained "sensitive information' that could violate the privacy of many individuals. There was enough material to show that sexual favours were being demanded from the women, who, if they needed to get work, had to sexually indulge a group of powerful men in the Malayalam industry.

The timeline

Journalists and others filed a series of RTIs, pushing the government to release the report. Meanwhile, the government also clarified that Justice Hema had written a letter to the CM urging him not to publicly release the document for fear of jeopardising women's privacy. Interestingly, the letter is not part of the report.

There is another twist. The report’s release has been marked by significant redactions, specifically, 55 pages detailing personal accounts of sexual harassment. All eyes are now on the High Court. (Details below)

Here’s how long it took the Pinarayi Vijayan government to act on releasing this report:

On the basis of an RTI filed to release the report, in October 2020, Chief Information Commissioner Wilson M Paul said the document should not be made public primarily due to privacy concerns and dilemma over which parts of the controversial document to reveal

On February 13, 2024, a journalist submitted an RTI application requesting access to the Hema committee report. In March, 2024, additional RTIs are filed making the same request.

On April 18, 2024, the tide turned in favour of making the report public, as the RTO Commission instructed the Culture department to submit the report in a sealed envelope. The Culture department officials dragged their feet, claiming they needed to get the opinion of the department's minister.

On May 9, the RTI Commission was told that a legal opinion was being sought from the Advocate General on the matter.The next day, on May 10, the RTI Commission decided to flex its muscles and rejected the government's explanations. The Commission sent a notice to the secretary of the culture department that if they did not release the report in 10 days, a warrant or summons would be issued.

On July 5, 2024, the RTI Commissioner ordered that the report be reviewed and that information be disclosed. The government still did act mostly because a producer and a witness (an actress) moved HC, seeking its stay. The HC, however, rejected their pleas.



Finally, on August 19, copies of the report, from which 55 pages were redacted, were given to select journalists in Kerala after taking down names, identifying details, and statements of survivors. It reveals power abuse, rampant sexual harassment, and manipulation in the Malayalam film industry.

On August 22, the Kerala High Court accepted a petition to direct the government to release the full uncensored version. Further, the court asked what the government plans to do about the cognisable offences mentioned in the Hema Commission report.

Second #MeToo movement

Following the report's release, many actresses have stepped forward with allegations of sexual harassment against several actors and film technicians, triggering the second wave of #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry.

The government also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including senior women police officers, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.

Actress Parvathy, who has been vocal about multiple issues in the industry, had to say this. “I am not okay with people saying, ‘The Malayalam industry is so rotten inside.’ No, we are good inside, which is why we are fixing it. The places where you don’t hear anything about, that’s where we should be worried,” Parvathy told a news channel.

The fixing, as she says, has just begun.

