Films centred on Christmas are often seen as a soft-focus detour from ‘serious’ filmmaking. However, hundreds of such films have worked well with the audiences and continue to be watched every Christmas season. Most of these movies are preoccupied with people’s anxieties: money, loneliness, faith, family. The Federal curates a selection of 10 films that are well-made and have struck a chord with viewers through the decades: some are funny, some bleak, some openly sentimental. But all of them are worth a re-watch this Christmas season:

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946): Frank Capra's classic tells the story of George Bailey (James Stewart), a man facing despair on Christmas Eve who's saved from his darkest moment by a bumbling guardian angel (Clarence Odbody) what a difference his life made, revealing his profound impact on his small town, Bedford Falls. Originally a modest success, it became a holiday favourite, celebrated for Stewart's iconic performance, along with that of Donna Reed, who plays his wife Mary Hatch, and Capra's humanist filmmaking philosophy, even though it wasn't initially seen as a Christmas film. 2. The Apartment (1960): A bittersweet romantic comedy-drama starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, it is centred on C.C. "Bud" Baxter, an insurance clerk who lends his apartment to executives for their affairs to climb the corporate ladder. Complications arise when he falls for elevator operator Fran Kubelik, who is having an affair with his boss, Mr. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray). Celebrated for its sharp script and concoction of humour and pathos, the film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. 3. A Christmas Story (1983): Directed by Bob Clark, it is narrated by the adult Ralphie Parker (narrated by Jean Shepherd) reflecting on a memorable Christmas in 1940s Indiana, when he was nine years old, and his comedic quest for a Red Ryder BB gun. Based on Shepherd's semi-autobiographical stories, the film is famous for its "leg lamp," triple-dog dares, and pink bunny pajamas. Fans can visit the original A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, which is open year-round for tours 4. Die Hard (1988): The action film, directed by John McTiernan, stars Bruce Willis as New York City detective John McClane, who is forced to single-handedly battle a group of German terrorists led by the sophisticated Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), while visiting his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles during a Christmas Eve party. Trapped inside the skyscraper and communicating with LAPD Sergeant Al Powell (Reginald VelJohnson), McClane's everyman heroics reinvented the action genre and became a massive critical and commercial success. The film launched a major franchise with four sequels and is one of the greatest and most influential action films of all time.





5. Home Alone (1990): The family comedy, directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes, stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old accidentally left behind when his family flies to Paris for Christmas vacation. When two bumbling burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), attempt to break into his suburban Chicago home, Kevin is forced to defend the house with a series of booby traps that will have you rolling on the floor laughing. The movie became a massive commercial success, is widely considered a holiday staple, and launched the successful Home Alone film franchise.