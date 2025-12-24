Tamil Nadu folk dance Kummi finds new life in Christmas celebrations

The Kummi, a traditional folk song and dance form once closely associated with village temple festivals in Tamil Nadu, is finding renewed expression in church cultural programmes during Christmas.

In the run-up to the festival, several Kummi songs with Christian themes have been released by devotees on YouTube, signalling a growing embrace of indigenous art forms in church celebrations.

What is Kummi?

Kummi dance is performed by groups of people who form a circle or a straight line and clap their hands and change the rhythm while singing the song. In some cases, a team of singers stands close by as the dancers move to the beat.

Among the most popular performances are those by devotees of the Arokiya Matha Church (Our Lady of Good Health) in Thoothukudi, where Kummi dances praising Arokiya Matha have become a favourite among church choirs.

Also read: Legend, Nandi and a city’s nostalgia: Why Bengaluru still throngs to Kadalekayi Parishe

While Kummi songs date back to the pre-British era, their circulation and popularity have expanded significantly in the age of social media. Central to this revival is the legacy of poet-lyricist Vedanayagam Sastriar, the court poet of Thanjavur king Serfoji II. His compositions remain an inalienable part of Christian worship in South India and among Tamil Christian congregations in the diaspora. Of the more than 100 works attributed to him, a four-part collection of Kummi songs titled Gnana Kummi is especially revered for its rich Tamil idiom and deep religious fervour that continues to inspire devotion. Today, many young performers are rediscovering Sastriar’s verses and reworking them into contemporary musical renditions.

Clapping, a core element

Folk arts researcher and trainer MV Adalarasan explained that rhythmic clapping is the core element of Kummi.

“In many churches, devotees are asked to clap at the end of prayers, which creates a sense of collective energy. In Kummi songs, the claps blend seamlessly with the tunes and lyrics used by choirs. By varying clapping patterns, singers can easily draw in the audience and reinforce devotional messages,” he said.

Also read: The Sanskritisation of Tamil Nadu's village gods

“As Christmas celebrations increasingly blend faith with local cultural expressions, the revival of Kummi within churches reflects a broader effort to root worship in familiar, community-driven traditions,” said Adalarasan. “The form’s collective singing and rhythmic clapping help congregations connect naturally with the performance. In this way, ancient folk rhythms find a place within contemporary sacred spaces,’’ he added.