Before the lights go out in a theater and the opening credits roll, a critic offers their heart to the film with the hope that the filmmaker will win it over. The intention is to fall so deeply, madly and irrevocably in love with the film that their faith in the profession is renewed. Sadly, one is often left pointing out errors and flaws like a school teacher generating report cards giving A- and C+ to their students. Ae Watan Mere Watan, now universally panned, is one of those films that fade into oblivion and rarely get appreciation for a few things they get right even as they get many others wrong.



Losing parents over politics



Despite its many flaws which have been discussed, analysed and dissected at length over the last two weeks, there are some silent wins (and some not-so-silent ones) which the critic in me couldn’t help but appreciate, or perhaps lament because they flew under the radar owing to a mostly underwhelming execution.

With an in-your-face Churchill worshiper like Usha’s father, director Kannan Iyer presents a complicated father-daughter dynamic where the political views add discord to a parent-child relationship. Each time Sara Ali Khan thundered “karo ya maro” (Do or Die), a part of me wanted to die. But when she stood her ground against her father’s pro-colonialist views, I could relate to her predicament.

After an explosive argument, Usha wonders in solitude ‘papa ka dil tod diya na maine (I broke my father’s heart, didn’t I)?’ a sentiment many of us identify with as we fight bigotry in our homes and see our loved ones fall prey to the vicious propaganda.

In an effort to assert our boundaries while also trying to help our parental figures see through hateful politics, we are often left with a feeling of overwhelming guilt. Most of us know the pain of losing our parents to hateful propaganda. The bitter arguments between Usha and her British-apologist father mirror those that play out within the four walls of many Indian homes today.

Powerful commentary on oppression

It is, therefore, not a surprise that many of these sharp barbs thrown by the father-daughter duo at each other also serve as commentary on systemic oppression and freedom that is relevant especially in today’s socio-cultural context.

“Angrez nahi toh aur kaun? (If not the British then who?)” is an argument which is often used even today to justify, sometimes legitimize a fascist government, all while watching news and discussing politics at the dinner table. The film masterfully uses oppressive Britishers to draw parallels with India’s current political climate. If only the message of the film wasn’t marred by poor writing and acting, we could have had one of the most important films of our time.

When Usha says, “They [the British] managed to scare all newspaper Editors. They are watching news items on revolt like hawks and suppressing it,” one is instantly reminded of how the news on electoral bonds, Pegasus scandal and vaccine data leak barely made it to mainstream TV news channels.

