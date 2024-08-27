After Bollywood and Sandalwood, demand for Hema Committee-like report in Bengali cinema too

The impact of the explosive revelations in the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry in Kerala is being felt across industries. After Kannada and Bollywood, the demand to set up a similar committee has now emerged from the Bengali film industry.



Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty, known for her films like 'Chotushkone' (2014), 'Once Upon a Time in Kolkata' (2014), 'Bawal' (2015), 'Fatafati' (2022) to name a few, has asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to set up a similar investigation into the exploitation of women in the Bengali film industry.

The Justice K Hema Committee report has revealed several instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema, highlighting incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse.

Unmask the predators

A few days after the release of the Hema report, Chakraborty wrote a long post on Facebook urging the Bengali film industry to take steps to expose sexual assaults like it has been done in the Malayalam film industry.

“So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did,” she confessed.

Further, the actress, without naming anyone in her post, lashed out at the hero/producer/directors “with such filthy mind and behaviour” continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions. She even mocked these men for being seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim, “as if they think of women as anything better than flesh".

She called fellow actors from the Bengali film industry to "unmask the predators" and to stand against these monsters. “I know you are scared of losing your part or never been cast as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet?” she asked.

Sugar-coated brothel

More importantly, Ritabhari said that they have a responsibility towards the young actresses who come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a “sugar-coated brothel."

"No, we don't want another case of rape or assault before we are finally taken seriously. Being in show business does not give the right to any man to look at us as commodity or their targets to satisfy their thirst for power or sex," she said.

Earlier, senior Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra came out to accuse renowned Malayalam director Ranjith for making sexual advances in 2009 at a Kochi apartment. This allegation is connected to Ranjith’s film, 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha'. She has even filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner on Monday (August 26).

Ranjith, who resigned from his post as chief of Kerala Chalachitra Academy and said, "The damage caused to me cannot be erased quickly. Still, I need to prove my innocence. I need to come clean before the public. A part of the allegation (by Mitra) is a lie." He did not specify which part of the allegation was a lie.

To another query, Mitra said there are allegations of sexual misconduct against some directors in Bengali as well though she had not faced it herself in Tollygunge industry.

"I would urge the actresses who faced any such situation to open up and not bear silently. Don't be afraid of the power and influence of such a person. If a wrong has been committed on you, muster the courage to protest," Mitra had said.