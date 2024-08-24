Kerala film industry storm sparks demand for similar probe in Karnataka

The shocking revelations about the exploitation of women in the Malayalam film world has shaken neighbouring Karnataka, where allegations by female actors about a section of filmmakers and male actors have been doing the rounds for years.

The 233-page K Hema Committee report, which exposes the discrimination and exploitation faced by women in Malayalam films, has encouraged some in the Kannada language industry, called ‘Sandalwood’, to speak up and seek justice.

Skeletons tumbled out in Karnataka in 2018, as talented multilingual actor Sruthi Hariharan fought battles to make the Kannada cinema understand the need to set up a Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Chetan hails Hema Committee report

Popular actor-turned-activist Chetan Kumar has welcomed the Kerala High Court directive to the Kerala government to make public the entire Hema Committee report, including the section redacted for confidentiality.

Kumar, a founding member of the Film Industry for Rights and Equity (FIRE), told The Federal that such action was needed to initiate criminal proceedings against the perpetrators of crime named in the Hema Committee report.

“This, and support from the public, may help women in the film industry depose before the competent authority and reveal all kinds of exploitation and unveil the dirty picture,” he said.

Chetan wants panel in Karnataka

He also wants a committee to be set up in Karnataka, headed by a High Court judge, to probe the allegations of exploitation of women in the Kannada film industry.

Sensitive filmmakers, such as Kavitha Lankesh, echoed the demand so as to end the widely alleged harassment and sexual exploitation of women in Kannada cinema.

Sruthi had accused Arjun Sarja, a senior Kannada multilingual actor, of “inappropriate” and “sexually coloured” conduct and taken the support of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Kumar’s FIRE.

How Sruthi did her bit

In a Facebook post on October 19, 2018, Shruthi had accused Arjun of touching her inappropriately on the pretext of a rehearsal during the shoot of the Kannada cinema Vismaya.

Sruthi had then filed a police complaint against Arjun, who is also popular in Tamil cinema.

“Sruthi called a spade a spade and rightly pointed out that people in position and power who pride themselves as superstars are abusing and taking advantage of the vulnerable,” said another senior artist who didn't want to be named.

Allegations split Kannada industry

Kumar regretted that Sruthi was victimized for questioning sexual harassment. “She paid the price for questioning the dark secrets of Kannada cinema and producers refused to cast her in their films.”

Sruthi’s revelations resulted in a vertical divide in Kannada film industry. Some came out in her support while others insisted that such practices did not exist.

But another artist, who too did not want to be named, said the allegations were true and many skeletons would tumble out if a proper investigation was done.

Actors back Sruthi

While a section of film industry, including the Karnataka Film Producers' Association (KFPA), is questioning the rationale behind Sruthi raising questions after a year, many co-stars, including Prakash Raj and Shraddha Srinath, supported her.

Actor Panchami, the great-granddaughter of Gubbi Veeranna, told The Federal that harassment of “all kinds” of women was an integral part of the celluloid medium, even during the silent film era.



“Till the other day, women endured all this silently,” she said.

Actors who resisted lecherous men

Krishi Tapanda of Big Boss fame admitted losing opportunities because she refused the infamous ‘casting couch’ demands. Avantika Shetty of RangiTaranga and Rajaratha fame, too, alleged that she was harassed by the makers of a Kannada film.

Neha Patil, another upcoming actor, accused a producer of asking for “favours” through his production manager. Harshika Poonacha, too, spoke of facing a similar situation.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has not acted upon its public pledge to set up an ICC to probe the allegations.

Sruthi wants action

Kumar and Lankesh are in agreement with a government-appointed panel to inquire into the allegations levelled by women in Kannada cinema.

Sruthi is curious about the impact of the Hema Committee recommendations. She wonders whether justice will prevail.

She told The Federal: “The government must prioritise the safety and well-being of women in the film industry by implementing the recommendations of the committee in letter and spirit.”

Other problems of actresses

Pointing to inadequate facilities for women, the Hema Committee observed that female artistes often refrain from drinking water on sets due to inadequate toilet facilities, especially in outdoor locations.

The situation worsens during menstruation when female artistes struggle significantly with the changing or disposing of sanitary products.

“I want the state mechanism to force production houses to address this issue by issuing strict guidelines,” Sruthi said.

"Slavery" in film industry

The Hema Committee report also points out how junior artistes lack a minimum remuneration and are treated as slaves and made to slog for up to 19 hours a day.

Intermediaries misappropriate a good part of their payments too.

Sruthi is also concerned about the three-month period under the Sexual Harassment of Women in Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act within which women must make complaints.

Hoping against hope

She said this should be extended to at least a year considering the mental status of women employees who undergo sexual harassment.

Seeking a probe in Karnataka similar to be the one in Kerala, the actor said: “What I want is ‘actionable solution’. I am hoping against hope about systemic changes both in the film industry and those running it.”