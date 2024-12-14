The tramp, the lover, the dreamer — Raj Kapoor (1924-1988) played them all. His films are not mere relics of nostalgia. They linger like old love letters, yellowed but still sharp enough to draw blood. A director, actor, producer, and occasional provocateur, Kapoor’s cinema was a tightrope walk between spectacle and substance. He gave us tramps with torn shoes and billionaires with broken hearts, lovers trapped in rainstorms and clowns trapped in life.

But don’t mistake him for a sentimentalist. Beneath the veneer of romance and music, his films wrestled with power, class, and morality. If Awara asked whether a man could escape the fate of his birth, Shree 420 showed us what happens when he tries. If Sangam dissected love’s possessive rage, Mera Naam Joker was an autopsy of heartbreak itself. He could be indulgent, but indulgence never felt so sincere. He didn’t want us to watch his films; he wanted us to feel them — like rain on skin, like a song that won’t leave your head.

Raj Kapoor’s films — sometimes tender, sometimes blistering — reflected his era. Each film bore his imprint, his philosophy of naach gaana laced with social consciousness. Here are 10 films that give us a glimpse of his cinematic vision:

1. Awara (1951): If ever a song could distil the ache of existential drift, it’s Awaara Hoon from Awara. In this film, Kapoor becomes India’s answer to Chaplin, but with a rawer edge. The tramp is no mere wanderer here — he’s a man whose fate is tangled in the gnarly roots of class and morality. The dream sequence, with its towering statues and cavernous depths depicted heaven and hell, is fresh in the minds of those who saw the film.

2. Shree 420 (1955): Even if you’ve never seen Shree 420, you’ve likely been drenched in its storm. Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua is as iconic as rain in Hindi cinema, but its heart lies in a deeper, more political deluge. Kapoor plays the everyman lured by the neon glow of new wealth. The film is a parable of seduction — by love, money, and the illusion of success. At the same time, it’s also a story about betrayal, not just of lovers but of a nation’s promises to itself.

3. Barsaat (1949): Rain, in Barsaat, is mood, foreboding, desire. Kapoor’s debut as a director has the pulse of a first love letter — unrestrained, messy, and unforgettable. Nargis and Kapoor’s romance is the storm, their gazes lightning bolts in slow motion. But Barsaat is also a pastoral elegy, a lament for innocence lost to passion. The violin motif captures the ache of longing stretched over a bowstring, ready to snap.

4. Jagte Raho (1956): It’s midnight, and a parched man searches for water. That’s the premise, but Jagte Raho is anything but simple. Kapoor’s wide, frightened eyes traverse a building as if it were a microcosm of urban rot. The corridors and staircases are Kafkaesque, and the film is a howl against the hypocrisies of middle-class respectability. The absence of songs (except the final one) adds to its haunted stillness. The water he finally finds tastes like absolution, or perhaps irony.

5. Sangam (1964): Love in Sangam is not a clean arc; it’s a knot that won’t untangle. Raj, Gopal, and Radha are friends, lovers, and betrayers, cycling endlessly between affection and jealousy. Kapoor’s turn toward Technicolor grandeur is evident in every lakeside stroll, every Alpine flirtation. But Sangam isn’t about postcard beauty. It’s about love as a slow unspooling of control. By the time the confessions are made, love has become less about happiness and more about possession.

Also read: Raj Kapoor at 100: The showman who held up a mirror to a nation’s hopes and despair

6. Mera Naam Joker (1970): Three acts. Three heartbreaks. One soul laid bare. The length of Mera Naam Joker is infamous, but so is its audacity. Kapoor plays the clown as philosopher, performer, and fool. If his earlier films asked, “What makes a man good?” Mera Naam Joker asks, “What makes a man endure?” This is a film where laughter hurts and tears cleanse, and by the end, you’ve witnessed the tragicomic opera of a clown’s heart, and lived a lifetime in his shoes.

7. Bobby (1973): A film about the youthquake that sets love ablaze. If Bobby were only about teen love, it would still be extraordinary. But it’s also about the generational chasm of the 1970s. Raj Kapoor captures the kinetic electricity of youth, as if the camera itself were breathless. Dimple Kapadia’s Bobby is luminous and Rishi Kapoor’s Raj plays the lover caught between puppy love and rebellion. Their romance is a fire that consumes the bridge altogether.

8. Prem Rog (1982): A film that marked the return of Kapoor after a hiatus, Prem Rog dares to question the silence that shrouds widows. Here, Rishi Kapoor is the humble Devdas who wants to love a woman cast aside by tradition. The film exposes the violence of ritual, even as it shrouds its critique in delicate melodrama. It’s a social statement disguised as a love story, and its quiet rage is unforgettable.

Also read: Celebrating Raj Kapoor: 'Eternal showman' of Indian cinema and doting grandfather

9. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978): Kapoor’s most controversial film is also his most hypnotic. Zeenat Aman, half-hidden by a veil, becomes the embodiment of paradox: beauty scarred, purity questioned. Desire isn’t subtle in the film; it’s feverish, earthy, and tactile. Kapoor’s use of the camera is devotional and voyeuristic at once. Satyam Shivam Sundaram confronts the gaze, asking what it means to love beauty when beauty is broken. The answers are uncomfortable, but they linger like embers on skin.

10. Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985): The ganga of the title is a woman, but she is also India itself — sullied, exploited, and gazed upon by the masses. The film is notorious for its voyeurism, but it wields its scandal as critique. Kapoor doesn’t shy away from the body’s vulnerability, exposing it to both reverence and ridicule. This is not subtle cinema, but then again, neither is the exploitation it condemns. In every frame, Kapoor seems to ask, “How long before purity becomes a curse?”