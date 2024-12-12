A century ago, a star was born: Raj Kapoor (1924-1988), ‘the greatest showman’, the poet of the streets, the dreamer of impossible dreams. To commemorate his birth centenary, a retrospective of his iconic films is being held across India from December 13 to 15. Titled ‘Raj Kapoor 100: Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman’, it is presented by R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India. The screenings will take place across 40 cities and 135 cinemas at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis.

It’s impossible to talk about Raj Kapoor without conjuring up the image of his ‘tramp’ persona, inspired by Charlie Chaplin — that scruffy, wide-eyed innocent, walking through storms with battered shoes but a heart full of songs. Kapoor ensured this wasn’t mimicry, but reinvention. His tramp was quintessentially Indian — a reflection of the post-Independence man grappling with broken promises, systemic poverty, and spiritual dislocation.

It’s easy to call Raj Kapoor the ‘greatest showman,’ but that title is a lazy epithet. What’s a showman, after all, if not a peddler of spectacle? Kapoor’s cinema, however, wasn’t spectacle for spectacle’s sake. It was an inquiry — into love, into loss, and, most ambitiously, into the soul of a newly independent nation, conflicted between tradition and modernity. To watch a Raj Kapoor film is to be pulled into an argument between hope and disillusionment, to be swept up in both the poetry of dreams and the ache of their collapse. His cinema isn’t all about a string of hit songs and Chaplinesque gags. It’s a reckoning with what it means to be human in a world that’s constantly shifting the goalposts.

At the centre of Kapoor’s cinematic universe was the ‘common man’ — not as an abstraction, but as flesh and blood, desperate, hopeful, foolish, and wise. His “everyman” wasn’t a romantic ideal; it was an argument with the world. Look at Awaara (1951). The film’s central conflict isn’t just between Raj (the wayward son) and his estranged father (a cold-hearted judge). It’s about a deeper philosophical question: Are people shaped by destiny or circumstance? Does a ‘good’ bloodline guarantee a ‘good’ life? These weren’t idle musings. In newly independent India, where hierarchies were being challenged, Kapoor’s cinema offered a way to see beyond caste and class — even if only briefly. Its central thesis — that criminality is a consequence of social conditions, not birth — struck a chord with audiences in India and beyond.

This ideological streak was present throughout his oeuvre. In Shree 420 (1955), Raj’s tramp takes on the world of greed and corruption. The song Mera Joota Hai Japani became a global anthem for postcolonial pride. It was the kind of music that played in every tea stall, every roadside dhaba, every refugee’s home, showcasing how even if a man had nothing, he still had himself.

His films were laden with symbols but never suffocated by them. The courtroom in Awaara wasn’t just a place of justice but a metaphor for the nation’s moral reckoning. The ‘420’ badge in Shree 420 wasn’t just a joke about swindlers but an indictment of postcolonial India’s moral slide toward materialism. In Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), the ‘dacoit’ is a stand-in for an entire caste of people cast away by the moral order. Kapoor’s genius was his ability to weave ideology into poignant narratives, never reducing his stories to lectures. You came for the love story, and before you knew it, you’d also signed up for a sociology lesson.

The rain, the tears

There is a scene in Shree 420 where Raj Kapoor and Nargis share an umbrella in the rain, and ‘Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua’ begins to play. It’s been parodied to death, remixed ad nauseam, and stamped into the consciousness of every Bollywood lover. But the potency of that moment lies beyond nostalgia. Rain, for Kapoor, was some sort of a baptism. Rainfall, especially in Shree 420 and Awaara, is the washing away of pretenses, a point where characters shed their guile and stand exposed to the world’s harsh realities.

The tramp is drenched but still smiling. Why? Because Kapoor’s tramp doesn’t seek shelter; he’s too proud for that. He’d rather be soaked than beg. Water becomes a purifier, a force that reduces all men to their elemental selves. This is why his tramp is never fully defeated. He’s stripped of dignity, wealth, and sometimes even love, but he’s never robbed of selfhood. Kapoor’s heroes might lose, but they never disappear.

A man’s cinema, A nation’s mirror

Kapoor’s most ambitious work, Mera Naam Joker (1970), is perhaps his most misunderstood. The film’s commercial failure is often cited as the moment Kapoor ‘lost’ his audience. But that’s a shallow reading. Mera Naam Joker is not a film that seeks to ‘please’ an audience; it’s a film that seeks to explain an artist’s life to himself. The clown, forever laughing for others, remains unloved, unseen. It’s not hard to see the parallels with Kapoor’s own life, where critical acclaim and public adoration didn’t always walk hand in hand.

The film’s three ‘chapters’ — love in adolescence, youth, and old age — aren’t linear stages of life but an endless loop. The lesson is never learned, and the show, like life, goes on. Critics called it indulgent, and maybe it was. But indulgence, when done with sincerity, is closer to truth than restraint. Mera Naam Joker is a filmmaker’s plea for understanding, a self-portrait done not with a brush but with an open vein.

It is well-known that Kapoor, in the Soviet Union, was a cultural phenomenon. Films like Awara and Shree 420 became staples of Soviet film festivals, and Kapoor was venerated as a symbol of socialist ideals. His ability to speak to universal themes of poverty, love, and ambition resonated in countries that shared India’s struggles with inequality and aspiration. His melodramatic style, coupled with infectious music composed by the legendary Shankar-Jaikishan duo, made his films accessible to audiences unfamiliar with the Indian cultural milieu. Songs like ‘Awara Hoon’ became global earworms, transcending linguistic barriers.