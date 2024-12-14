Celebrating Raj Kapoor: 'Eternal showman' of Indian cinema and doting grandfather

To the film industry, he was the 'Showman of Hindi Cinema,' a legendary actor, director, and producer whose 40-year career gave Indian cinema timeless classics like Awara, Barsaat, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. But to his grandchildren — Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan — Raj Kapoor was simply a loving grandfather, the big man with blue eyes, a warm smile, and a penchant for spoiling them with caramel toffees, bribing them for kisses on his cheek.

Saturday (December 14, 2024), marked his birth centenary, a celebration of not just his cinematic genius but also the cherished memories he left behind as a doting Dadaji.

'Big man with blue eyes'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor fondly recalls him as "this big man with blue eyes" who would bribe his grandchildren with caramel toffees in exchange for kisses on his cheek.



"He would make us — me, Kareena, Karisma, and Riddhima — stand in a line, ask us to sing Awara Hoon from his film Awara, give him a kiss, and then reward us with toffees," Ranbir shared during a session celebrating Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last month.

Riddhima, who was just seven when her grandfather passed away, cherishes her blurry but beautiful memories of him. "We used to raid his fridge, filled with chocolates and other goodies, and he never stopped us. He would cook for us and bring me tiaras from his travels. For Ranbir, he’d always bring suits," she recalled. The weekends spent at the family’s iconic Deonar Cottage in Chembur were filled with laughter, outings to Udupi restaurants, and trips to Big Splash, a pool with water slides.

Karisma Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's first grandchild, shared how her blue eyes made her his favourite. "He was so excited because my eyes matched his," she revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Kareena added that the legacy of those striking blue eyes continues with her son Taimur and niece Raha.

Doting figure

For years, the Kapoor grandchildren saw their grandfather as a doting figure who pampered them endlessly. It wasn’t until later in life that they fully grasped his monumental influence on Indian cinema.



"We didn’t know he was this magnanimous superstar. To us, he was just Dadaji," Riddhima said. Ranbir, who started understanding Raj Kapoor’s cinematic contributions as he grew older, treasures films like Shree 420 and Jagte Raho. Riddhima, too, has her favourites, naming Sangam, Awara, and Mera Naam Joker. "I recently watched Mera Naam Joker with my daughter Samara and told her, 'This is your great-grandfather,'" she shared.

Karisma, the first Kapoor woman to enter films, revealed that her grandfather supported her ambitions but warned her about the challenges. "He always said, ‘Lolo baby, if you become an actor, be the best. Otherwise, don’t.’"

Legacy lives on

Raj Kapoor’s legacy continues to shine. His 100th birth anniversary celebrations featured a retrospective of his classics, including Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker, restored and screened at PVR INOX theatres across 40 cities.



Family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, gathered with industry stalwarts like Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rajkumar Hirani to honour him. A live band played timeless melodies like Mera Joota Hai Japani and Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha, capturing the spirit of the eternal showman.

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute on X, posting, "Today, we mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, a visionary filmmaker, actor, and the eternal showman! His genius transcended generations, leaving an indelible mark on Indian and global cinema."

Born on December 14, 1924, in undivided India (now Pakistan), Raj Kapoor was the son of veteran actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He carved his own legacy with his portrayal of the common man and his extraordinary filmmaking, which resonated across generations and borders. His immense contribution to cinema and his role as a loving grandfather remains etched in the hearts of millions.

