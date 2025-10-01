Director Dhanush, celebrated for his lighthearted and feel-good films, returns with Idli Kadai (Idli Shop in Tamil) a rural family entertainer that resonates with young people living away from home, urging them to reconnect with their roots. The film serves up a warm, heartfelt first half, anchored by strong performances, but loses steam in the latter stretch, weighed down by clichéd storytelling.

The story revolves around Sivanesan (Rajkiran), a principled man who runs a modest idli shop with unwavering dedication. A firm believer in ahimsa (non-violence), Sivanesan prepares idli batter by hand, shunning modern grinders, and serves schoolchildren for free, showcasing his generous spirit. His son, Murugan (Dhanush), an ambitious young man, dreams of expanding the family’s idli shop into a chain of franchises to build wealth and enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. When Sivanesan refuses, citing his commitment to personally overseeing the quality of his food, Murugan leaves home to pursue his ambitions. Sensitive portrayal of Murugan’s turmoil Murugan lands a job as a chef with a prominent offshore company, earning the trust of his boss, Vishnuvardhan (Sathyaraj), and catching the eye of Vishnuvardhan’s daughter, Meera (Shalini Pandey), who soon falls in love with him. Their wedding plan is set, but tensions brew with Vishnuvardhan’s son, Ashwin (Arun Vijay), a brash young man who resents being unfavourably compared to Murugan. Also read: Kuberaa review: Dhanush delivers towering performance in slow-paced drama on greed The story takes a turn when, during a pre-wedding celebration, Murugan learns of his father’s passing. Returning to his hometown, he undergoes a transformation, reconnecting with his roots and his childhood sweetheart, Kayal (Nithya Menen). His decision to call off the wedding with Meera ignites conflict with Vishnuvardhan’s family — particularly Ashwin — escalating tensions further. The narrative hinges on whether Murugan will continue his father’s path of ahimsa or confront Ashwin in a language he understands.





The first half of Idli Kadai is emotionally rich and deeply heartwarming, with well-crafted scenes that bring out Sivanesan’s simple yet profound worldview. Rajkiran delivers a standout performance, imbuing the principled idli shop owner with depth and authenticity. Following his memorable role in Dhanush’s Pa. Paandi (also known as Power Paandi), Rajkiran once again shines, making Sivanesan the emotional anchor of the film.

Dhanush, both as director and actor, impresses in his portrayal of Murugan’s inner turmoil. Moments in which Murugan reminisces about his parents or attempts to recreate his father’s signature idli batter are poignant and beautifully staged, highlighting Dhanush’s gift for blending sensitivity with storytelling. A heartfelt rural drama The contrast between Sivanesan’s nurturing parenting and Vishnuvardhan’s flawed approach — which shapes Ashwin’s volatile personality — adds an engaging layer to the story. However, the offshore sequences feel somewhat artificial. The second half slips into familiar territory, with the rivalry between Murugan and Ashwin reduced to clichéd confrontations.



