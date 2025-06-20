Kuberaa review: Dhanush delivers towering performance in slow-paced drama on greed

Sekhar Kammula is one of those distinctive voices in Telugu cinema, who always challenges unjust politics, gives a platform for the oppressed and boldly embraces a left-leaning ideology in his films.

In his latest outing, Kuberaa, Sekhar talks about how the greedy rich exploit the poor and what happens when the voiceless start to revolt.

The story

A greedy business tycoon Neeraj (Jim Sabh) wants to own a newly-dug oil rig. To achieve his goal, he must bribe corrupt government officials by giving them Rs 1 lakh crore. But he can’t bribe them directly through his company account. So, he hires an upright CBI officer Deepak (Nagarjuna) who has been disowned by the system and is behind bars on the basis of a false accusation.

Deepak suggests roping in innocent beggars from the streets, making them Neeraj’s benami to bribe the officials and politicians. However, Neeraj sketches a plan to murder all the beggars once the job is finished.

Deva (Dhanush), one of the beggars in this group, senses there is something wrong and escapes. In Mumbai, he meets an innocent girl, Sameera (Rashmika Mandanna ), who has been disowned by her boyfriend. Can Neeraj, Deepak, and other henchmen find Deva and fulfil the mission? Can Sameera help Deva?

Dhanush scores again

Dhanush has once again delivered a towering performance. A mainstream hero playing a beggar without any heroic moments in most parts of the film is laudable. Dhanush has shed his hero image and delivers an authentic performance. Besides, the way Dhanush maintains continuity with a fractured hand through the film needs to be highlighted.

Sekhar likens Dhanush‘s character to an elephant who remembers everything and is loyal. He makes you cry, laugh, and feel the rage inside him.

The other actors

Meanwhile, despite being a senior actor, Nagarjuna has accepted a character-driven role in hero-driven Telugu cinema. As usual, Nagarjuna adds a lot of value to the film with his experience.

The scene where it dawns on Nagarjuna that he has to go back to being honest again though the system disowned him stands out. Rashmika Mandana plays a crucial yet limited role, but she shines with her performance and also provides some comic relief. Jim Sarbh is just adequate, although his role is that of a typical suave businessman.

The other actors like Sunaina, Dalip Tahil, K Baghyaraj, Shayaji Shinde, and Hareesh Peradi are just passable.

Long runtime

While Sekhar Kammula's story is intriguing and the screenplay engages you in most parts, the film needs to be trimmed because its 182-minute runtime can test your patience. The story deserves a web series treatment with several episodes but Sekhar Kammula has compressed the story into a film.

The pre-climax and climax portions also seem to be rushed; we wish the director could've trimmed in the earlier parts of the film and concentrated more on the closure. However, the message he conveys in the film deserves a big applause.

In a country, where individuals own lakhs of crores, beggars even lack money to conduct proper last rites.

Intriguing drama

Technically, the film stands tall with Devi Sri Prasad's pulsating background score that also elevates the emotional quotient of the film. Niketh Bommireddy's camera captures the raw emotions effectively.

Overall, Kuberaa is an intriguing drama that talks about the importance of holding onto one's virtues in a selfish world that is filled with greed. It’s not a flawless film but if you overlook the pacing issues and enjoy a slow-paced drama that harps on how holding onto good virtues can pay off, then Kuberaa may work for you.