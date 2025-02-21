National Award-winning actor Dhanush returns to the director’s chair with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, his third directorial venture — a light-hearted romantic comedy that sticks to tried-and-tested formulae. Unlike his previous directorial outings, Pa. Paandi and Raayan, where his on-screen presence ensured box-office safety and easy recovery of the investment, this time, he takes a gamble, relying entirely on newcomers and fresh talent. The question is: Does he score a hat-trick?

Prabhu (Pavish) is a chef nursing a heartbreak after a bad breakup. The film kicks off with a breakup song featuring Prabhu and his college friend Rajesh (Mathew Thomas). Hoping to help him move on, Prabhu’s parents (Aadukalam Naren and Saranya Ponvannan) arrange his marriage with his schoolmate (Priya Prakash Varrier). The couple decides to spend time together before tying the knot, but just as they begin to connect, Prabhu receives a wedding invitation — from his ex, Nila (Anikha Surendran). Knowing he still carries emotional baggage, Priya encourages him to attend the wedding for closure. But will Prabhu truly move on, or will old flames rekindle?

An unfamiliar setting

Dhanush approaches the film with a lighthearted tone, steering clear of deep emotional conflicts — a choice that works both for and against the film. While the fun and breezy mood remain intact throughout, the characters feel underdeveloped, making it hard for us to fully invest in their emotions. The first half is entertaining, but the initial breakup feels unconvincing, and Prabhu’s grand sacrifice doesn’t entirely land. However, the second half picks up with humour, unexpected twists, and a surprising pre-climax reveal that ties loose ends together. The film also offers an authentic portrayal of modern relationship woes and rebounds.

Dhanush’s earlier directorials resonated with most of the audiences through their relatable middle-class protagonists. In contrast, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam unfolds against the backdrop of an extravagant destination wedding, set in lavish resorts — an unfamiliar world for many Tamil viewers. This setting might create a sense of detachment for audiences who connected deeply with his previous films.

A passable entertainer

Newcomer Pavish, though convincing, bears a striking resemblance to his uncle Dhanush in body language and voice. While Anikha Surendran plays the female lead, the strongest chemistry exists between Pavish and Mathew Thomas. Their camaraderie fuels both laughter and emotion, from their hilarious dance sequences in the second half to a heartfelt moment when Prabhu collapses in the street and Rajesh rushes to console him. They move us.

Among the female leads, Priya Prakash Varrier and Ramya Ranganathan shine despite limited screen time. Anikha delivers an adequate performance, while Rabia, in an underwritten role, does what’s required. Veteran Sarathkumar commands attention in a key role, his imposing presence adding weight to a major conflict. Saranya Ponvannan and Aadukalam Naren once again excel as modern middle-class parents.

GV Prakash’s songs are already chartbusters, but they also help take the story forward. His background score evokes Ilaiyaraaja’s signature style in several scenes. Cinematographer Leon Britto crafts a glossy visual experience, while GK Prasanna’s sharp editing ensures a crisp runtime. Pulling off a multi-starrer in Tamil cinema is no small feat, and doing so with newcomers is an even bigger risk. While Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is far from groundbreaking, its lighthearted execution makes it a passable entertainer. As the tagline suggests — ‘A Usual Love Story’ — this film doesn’t break new ground but offers a pleasant, if predictable, watch.