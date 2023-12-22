Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry aka Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), marks the conclusion of the DC Extended Universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran administer a much-needed overhaul in 2025, when Gunn’s Superman: Legacy releases.



It’s increasingly evident that the superhero genre is undergoing a substantial decline, reaching a point where it has ceased to classify as cinema. The reliance on random scientific mumbo jumbo and an overwhelming dependence on CGI has become a conspicuous attempt to compensate for the glaring absence of a coherent and engaging plot.

The sequel to Momoa’s Aquaman feels like a video game that employs the theme of climate change, attempting to give it a veneer of maturity, all the while trying to evade the question of whether it can even be deemed to be a cinematic experience. The film’s creative exhaustion becomes apparent in its dearth of innovation and frustratingly predictable nature. Even Patrick Wilson, who plays Momoa’s brother Orm (you remember him from the previous film), while managing to keep your attention, falls short of providing sufficient sustenance through the grating and excessively loud two-hour-long montage.

An unworthy sequel

Aquaman finds himself pitted against his long-standing arch-nemesis, Black Manta. Armed with the Black Trident, Manta seeks revenge for something that has happened eons ago, a vendetta as old as the power he wishes to wield against Arthur. In the clash of the titans, Arthur, in a surprising move, forges an alliance with his half-brother Orm, injecting an additional layer of complexity and intrigue into the storyline that hopes to explore the theme of brotherhood. This collaboration promises to add a spicy dynamic to the narrative, but in the twists and turns in the tumultuous world of underwater kingdoms and superhero rivalries, there’s no space for emotions apparently, which is why this noble thought remains only that — a thought.

From the outset, the film struggles to stay afloat, weighed down by a script that seems to have been penned by someone with a phobia of storytelling. The underwater sequences, supposedly the film’s pièce de résistance, are a muddled mess of murky acidic visuals and uninspired CGI. Rather than immersing the audience in a captivating aquatic world, the film feels more like a misguided attempt to recreate a low-budget aquarium tour, making you question the alleged $205 million dollar budget.





The film’s special effects fall far short of their intended mark, failing to conjure a visually stunning underwater world. Atlantis feels more like a feeble attempt to recreate a second-rate version of the awe-inspiring underwater realm we encountered in the initial instalment released in 2018. The stark contrast between the two renditions is a jarring reminder of the missed opportunity to build upon the unique and visually engaging elements that made the first iteration one of the standout superhero films in recent memory.

