Substitutes light up Qatar World Cup like never before

Today (December 2) is the last day of group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and substitute players have already lit up the tournament and are on their way to setting a new record.

At the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, substitutes accounted for just 16 goals. However, that mark has been surpassed in the ongoing edition and the goal tally of subs is now the third highest in World Cup history since 1970.

After 44 matches in the group stages as of Thursday (December 1), 22 goals have been scored by substitutes with Germany’s Kai Havertz being the only one to have found the net twice in one match, against Costa Rica.

Japan’s Ritsu Doan too has scored two goals after coming off the bench, on two occasions, against Germany and Spain.

This edition’s World Cup coaches have the advantage of using a maximum five substitutes per match. It was three in the previous World Cup.

Earlier, teams were allowed to pick 23-man squads for the football’s premier tournament. However, in Qatar, the squads have been increased to 26.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council, in June this year, decided to increase the maximum number of players on the release list from 35 to 55 and the number of players to be included on the final list was increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26.

The decision to increase the squads was made due to “the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments”.

With 64 matches being played in Qatar in 29 days, this is the shortest-ever World Cup since 1978. Some coaches have already spoken about the “tough” schedule and leading to player fatigue.

Due to this, coaches are forced to use up all five substitutes and keep their players for future matches.

In the knockout stages, team managers will be more wise in rotating players with the possibility of extra time and even penalty kicks to come into play in case of a deadlock in the stipulated 90 minutes.

