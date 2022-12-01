FIFA World Cup Round of 16: Argentina, Australia storm their way in

The Round of 16 matches will begin in Qatar on Saturday with the Netherlands facing the US. The Dutch topped Group A.

The Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins on December 3, and the group phases matches are in the final round.

The 32-team competition which commenced on November 20, has so far seen some exciting contests, upsets, and brilliant performances from individuals and it can only get better in the last 16 or knockout stage.

Here is a quick look at the teams qualified for Round 16 so far

Group A: Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, US

Group C: Argentina, Poland

Group D: France, Australia

Group G: Brazil

Group H: Portugal

Here is the full list of teams that have made it to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Group A: The Netherlands, Senegal. (Eliminated: Qatar, Ecuador)

Group B: England, USA. (Eliminated: Iran, Wales)

Group C: . Argentina and Poland. (Eliminated: Mexico, Saudi Arabia)

Group D: France, Australia. (Eliminated: Denmark, Tunisia)

Group E: To be decided on December 2

Group F: To be decided on December 1

Group G: Brazil. The other team and positions are to be decided on December 3

Group H: Portugal. The other team and positions are to be decided on December 2

Round of 16 Schedule (All times IST)

December 3 (Saturday)

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 4 (Sunday)

Argentina vs Australia (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

France vs Poland (Al Thumama Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 5 (Monday)

England vs Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

Winner of Group E vs Runner-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 6 (Tuesday)

Winner of Group G vs Runner-up of Group H (Stadium 974; 12:30 am)

Winner of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 7 (Wednesday)

Winner of Group H vs Runner-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 12:30 am)

