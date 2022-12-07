No small or big teams in Qatar World Cup, level is equal: FIFA

“Record-breaking figures on TV - we already had over two billion viewers, which is really incredible," said FIFA president Infantino.

The ongoing football World Cup 2022 in Qatar has thrown up surprise results and FIFA President Gianni Infantino admitted that there are no small or big teams in the tournament and “the level is very, very equal”.

The 32-team competition that began on November 20, has now entered the quarter-finals stage. Eight teams remain in football’s premier tournament and the last-eight phase begins on Friday (December 9).

Infantino has hailed the opening stages of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the “best ever”.

Speaking ahead of the quarter-finals, the FIFA president said, “I have seen all the matches, indeed, and put very simply and very clearly, this has been the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever. So, it’s very promising for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup.”

“The matches have been of great, great quality in beautiful stadiums – we knew that already. However, as well, the public who was there was incredible. Over 51,000 on average,” he added.

He said that the tournament has seen record-breaking figures and TV, and the competition among teams was “equal”.

“Record-breaking figures on TV – we already had over two billion viewers, which is really incredible. Two-and-a-half million people in the streets of Doha and a few hundred thousand every day in the stadiums, all together, cheering together, supporting their teams, fantastic atmosphere, great goals, incredible excitement and surprises.

“There are no more small teams and no more big teams. The level is very, very equal. For the first time as well, national teams from all continents going to the knock-out phase, for the first time in history. This shows that football is really becoming truly global,” he said.

In the Round of 16, Morocco stunned Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Infantino said the tournament will reach 5 billion viewers around the world and said all matches were sold out.

“We hope that the FIFA World Cup continues and concludes as it has started – a fantastic success. I am sure that we will reach the five billion viewers around the world,” he said. “When it comes to stadium attendances, the stadiums are sold-out, full practically at every match.”