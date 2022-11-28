‘He should ask God…’: Lionel Messi threatened by Mexican boxer

Messi’s “disrespect” has angered Alvarez, who took to his Twitter account to threaten the superstar footballer.

After a shock loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina bounced back with a win over Mexico at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, post-match celebrations have landed captain Lionel Messi in trouble.

In a video shared on social media, Argentine players are seen celebrating their 2-0 victory over Mexico on Sunday (November 27). In the same clip, Messi appears to be kicking a Mexican jersey, according to Mexican’s multiple world champion boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

Messi’s “disrespect” has angered Alvarez, who took to his Twitter account to threaten the superstar footballer.

Advertisement

“I saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?” the 32-year-old boxer tweeted in Spanish on Monday (November 28).

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, match times in IST, venues, live TV, streaming, and more

In another tweet, he wrote, “He should ask God that I don’t find him” accompanied by two fist emojis, an enraged red face and a flame.

There were plenty of reactions to Alvarez’s tweets and some jumped to Messi’s defence. But Alvarez was not impressed with those comments.

He tweeted again, “Since the MEXICO shirt is on the ground, it’s already an insult. Stop bulls****ing about what was or wasn’t.”

Messi has not responded to Alvarez’s tweets so far. During the match against Mexico, Messi scored his eighth World Cup goal, to draw level with Diego Maradona.

In the final Group C matches, Argentina faces Poland while Mexico plays against Saudi Arabia. Both games will be held simultaneously from 12:30 am IST on December 1 (Thursday).