FIFA World Cup: South Korea enters Round of 16; Uruguay, Ghana exit

Updated 10:59 PM, 2 December, 2022
South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan (11) scores the team's winner against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (December 2) in Doha. Photo: Twitter/FIFA

South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the tie-breaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 Friday (December 2) following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan.

South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through to Hwang, who converted a low finish.

Son and his teammates then formed a huddle in the middle of the field after the final whistle and watched coverage of the end of the other Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana on a cell phone. South Korea’s team’s fans were in tears, and some were praying.

When that game finished 2-0 to Uruguay and South Korea was sure of its second-place finish, the players erupted in joy.

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

