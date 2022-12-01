FIFA World Cup Round of 16 teams and schedule; 2 Asian teams qualify

The Round of 16 matches will begin in Qatar on Saturday with the Netherlands facing the US. The Dutch topped Group A.

The Round of 16 stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar begins on December 3.

The 32-team competition which commenced on November 20, has so far seen some exciting contests, upsets, and brilliant performances from individuals and teams and it can only get better in the last 16 or knockout stage.

Here is the full list of teams that have made it to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Group A: The Netherlands, Senegal. (Eliminated: Qatar, Ecuador)

Group B: England, USA. (Eliminated: Iran, Wales)

Group C: Argentina, Poland. (Eliminated: Mexico, Saudi Arabia)

Group D: France, Australia. (Eliminated: Denmark, Tunisia)

Group E: Japan, Spain. (Eliminated: Germany, Costa Rica)

Group F: Morocco, Croatia (Eliminated: Belgium, Canada)

Group G: Brazil. The other team and positions are to be decided on December 3

Group H: Portugal, South Korea. (Eliminated: Uruguay, Ghana)

Round of 16 Schedule (All times IST)

December 3 (Saturday)

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 4 (Sunday)

Argentina vs Australia (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; 12:30 am)

France vs Poland (Al Thumama Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 5 (Monday)

England vs Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium; 12:30 am)

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 6 (Tuesday)

Winner of Group G vs South Korea (Stadium 974; 12:30 am)

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium; 8:30 pm)

December 7 (Wednesday)

Portugal vs Runner-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 12:30 am)

