Emotional moment at World Cup: Daley Blind celebrates goal with father

As soon as Daley Blind scored a goal in added time in the first half, he rushed to the Dutch team bench and celebrated the goal with his father Danny Blind who is one of the assistant coaches of the team.

It was an emotional moment at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Saturday (December 3) as a father and son duo celebrated a goal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Round of 16 matches kicked off with the Netherlands facing the USA. And the Dutch team progressed to the quarter-finals with a convincing 3-1 victory.

Also read: Full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022

An image that has caught the attention of football fans on social media is the bond between Netherlands’ player Daley Blind and his father Danny Blind.

Advertisement

As soon as Daley Blind scored a goal in added time in the first half, he rushed to the Dutch team bench and celebrated the goal with his father Danny Blind who is one of the assistant coaches of the team.

Also read: Round of 16 teams and schedule, match times in IST

The Netherlands side is coached by Louis van Gaal.

Danny Blind, a former Dutch player, previously coached the Netherlands team, between July 2015 and March 2017. Danny Blind played 20 matches for the Netherlands and appeared in two World Cups (1990 and 1994).

He has also coached Dutch club sides Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax.

Also read: 6 players to watch out for in Round of 16 in Qatar