FIFA WC: Argentina, Poland move to knockout stage; goal difference pulls Mexico down

Even as soccer fans were relieved to see their favourite Lionel Messi’s team advancing to the last 16 after beating Poland 2-0 at the FIFA World Cup, it was victory for both teams after the latter also qualified for the knockout stage.

Even though Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1, the team, despite finishing with four points at the end of group stage – same as Poland – couldn’t make it to the round of 16.

In the final round of group fixtures, Poland topped the list with four points and Mexico had just one point. Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland took it to the top of the group with six points. Poland and Mexico were tied at four points after the latter’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. Poland qualified for the knockout stage as it had a goal difference (goal scored minus goal conceded) of zero against Mexico’s goal difference of -1.

Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. It’s a strong position for Argentina to be in, especially considering the team opened the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournaments history. Messi’s likely final World Cup rolls onto Saturday. He will be relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup. It was awarded after being hit in the face by the flailing hand of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made amends by diving to his left to block Messis kick. Mac Allister converted a cross from Nahuel Molina inside the first minute of the second half and Alvarez selected ahead of Lautaro Martinez curled the second into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory on Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.

Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, which was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak. El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing both a victory and help from Poland playing across town against Argentina to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play. Martin scored in the 48th minute to give El Tri hope, and the team’s chances got even better with Luis Chavezs goal on a free kick four minutes later. Mexico tried desperately in the final 20 minutes to get another goal including an effort by Uriel Antuna in the 87th minute that was ruled offside but came up short.

