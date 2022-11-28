A six-goal thriller at World Cup as Cameroon, Serbia share spoils

Cameroon led through central defender Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th-minute tap-in but also conceded twice in quick succession.

A six-goal thriller was witnessed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday (November 28).

Cameroon rallied from 1-3 down as substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another to draw 3-3 with Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah in front of nearly 40,000 people.

Aboubakar lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.

The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.

But the result suited neither side.

They have one point and either Brazil or Switzerland can qualify with a win when they meet later Monday.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed home in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and, two minutes later, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck from 20 meters.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 in the 53rd.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana for the match. It was not immediately clear why Onana was left out amid reports it was for disciplinary reasons.

(With agency inputs)