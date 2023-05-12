K-pop stars BTS set to publish a book, ‘Beyond the Story’ to be released on July 9

K-pop sensation BTS is set to release their book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, on July 9. It will provide a unique insight into the group’s journey over the past decade

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, is set to release their book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The much-anticipated book, written by journalist Myeongseok Kang in collaboration with the group members, will be published on July 9 in both South Korea and the United States by Big Hit Music and Flatiron Books, respectively.

The book promises to delve into the group’s journey over the past decade, providing readers with a unique insight into the group’s experiences, challenges, and successes. Fans of BTS are eagerly awaiting the release of this book, which is expected to provide an in-depth look at the personal and professional lives of the group members.

Told in an oral story format

According to the publisher, the US edition of Beyond the Story will be 544-page long. It will chronicle the story of the K-Pop sensation through a story structured in an oral history format.

The book has been translated into English by Anton Hur, writer and translator of Korean literature, who has translated the works of Kyung-Sook Shin, Hwang Sok-yong, and Sang Young Park, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

This project was conducted under so much secrecy that it still feels very odd to be suddenly allowed to share this, and we want to leave the surprises in the book a secret for as long as possible out of respect for ARMY, but yes, Slin, @clarehannahmary and I are its translators. pic.twitter.com/NeehXJPjAT — Anton Hur (@AntonHur) May 11, 2023

“This project was conducted under so much secrecy that it still feels very odd to be suddenly allowed to share this, and we want to leave the surprises in the book a secret for as long as possible out of respect for ARMY, but yes, Slin, @clarehannahmary and I are its translators,” Hur wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The mystery title

Confirming intense fan speculation over several days, Flatiron is set to publish the nonfiction title about the pop culture phenomenon this summer. The rumour began circulating when U.S. booksellers noticed a mystery title, “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023,” with a release date of July 9 and a print run of one million copies, requiring an affidavit for stocking on publication day.

Initially, fans believed that Taylor Swift might be the author, pointing to her frequent use of the number 13 and the fact that the book was originally slated for announcement on June 13. However, the BTS community also attaches significance to these dates as the group debuted on June 13th and their fan base, Army, was founded on July 9. As it turns out, the book’s release will coincide with Army’s 10th anniversary, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the mystery title.

Soars up the bestseller lists

With increasing speculation surrounding it, the untitled book soared up the best-seller lists at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, driven by preorders. According to Flatiron, the book will feature exclusive photographs and a first printing of one million copies.

BTS’s fervent online fandom has become renowned worldwide for their unwavering support of the group. They often purchase multiple versions of each physical release and coordinate complex social media campaigns. Fans also help each other by translating BTS content into English and other languages, fostering robust fan communities.

It’s difficult to overemphasize BTS’s impact, not only in music but also beyond it. Last year, the group’s seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—visited the White House to speak out against anti-Asian American hate crimes

Flatiron had alerted booksellers of a significant upcoming release that was described as a “fun, celebratory title” targeting a slightly younger audience. According to an email from a Flatiron sales representative to booksellers, the book was expected to have “global appeal” and generate “massive publicity.”