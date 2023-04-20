K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25; autopsy to reveal cause of death

Moonbin, the K-pop star, has passed away at the age of 25, according to an announcement from his record label, Fantagio.
“He appears to have taken his own life, but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death,” said the police.
Moonbin’s short career
Before joining the popular K-pop boy band Astro in 2016, Moonbin was an actor and model. He had also been part of another group called Moonbin & Sanha. He had joined Fantagio’s trainee program as a kid, before joining Astro.
Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop singer and part of a girl group called Billlie.
K-pop, short for Korean popular music, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea. It had its origins around 1995 when a Korean entrepreneur Lee Soo Man founded SM Entertainment, which became South Korea’s largest talent agency and record label. It led to the forming of the first K-pop girl groups and boy bands.
The South Korean government has been taking measures to reduce the number of suicides in a society that is plagued by over-competitiveness.