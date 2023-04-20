K-pop star Moonbin dies at 25; autopsy to reveal cause of death

“He appears to have taken his own life, but an autopsy is being reviewed to determine the exact cause of death,” said the police.

Moonbin’s short career

Before joining the popular K-pop boy band Astro in 2016, Moonbin was an actor and model. He had also been part of another group called Moonbin & Sanha. He had joined Fantagio’s trainee program as a kid, before joining Astro.

Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua, is also a K-pop singer and part of a girl group called Billlie.

K-pop, short for Korean popular music, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea. It had its origins around 1995 when a Korean entrepreneur Lee Soo Man founded SM Entertainment, which became South Korea’s largest talent agency and record label. It led to the forming of the first K-pop girl groups and boy bands.