What is the meaning of ‘Naatu Naatu’?

With a Golden Globe and an Oscar, ‘Naatu Naatu’ has become a global sensation. Here’s what the word 'naatu' means

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (March 14) rejoiced India’s twin Oscars moment at the 95th Academy Awards the day before. Naatu Naatu from the film RRR picked up the Oscar for the Best Original Song, while The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short.

Naatu Naatu had already gained a lot of attention worldwide after its Golden Globe win and, now, after the Oscar win, searches for the song have skyrocketed. At the same time, many are googling up the meaning of ‘naatu naatu’.

In Rajya Sabha, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh said she was happy about the discussion on the genesis of the word ‘naatu naatu’. “This word, it is said, gets its roots from Nataraj,” she said. So, what is the meaning of the word ‘naatu’?

The meaning of Naatu Naatu

It simply means ‘dance’ in Telugu — the original language of the film RRR. That is why the song has been translated to Naacho Naacho in Hindi, Naathu Koothu in Tamil; Halli Naatu in Kannada, and Karinthol in Malayalam. The film was dubbed in several Indian languages to boost its viewership in the Indian subcontinent.

Director SS Rajamouli believes Naatu Naatu became such a big hit “not just because of the music, not just because of the dance, (but) because there is a beautiful story in itself. The entire story of RRR is within that 10 minutes of Naatu Naatu lead scene and the complete song.”

He added, “No one in America or across the world really knows the meaning of the lyrics but it is the catchiness of the lyrics, the way, the flows. I think the credit should be given to Chandrabose, the lyricist.”

Other facts

The MM Keeravani composition was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who also delivered a spirited performance at the Oscar ceremony and got a standing ovation. The song has now become the stuff of legends and much has been written and spoken about how it was filmed in front of the Mariinskyi Palace (presidential residence) in Kiev, Ukraine, before the Russian attack.

What has also wowed audience worldwide is the perfectly synchronised moves of lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song. Prem Rakshith choreographed the viral dance moves, for which he tried some 100 variations of hook steps. It took two months of rehearsals, 20 days of shooting, and some 43 retakes to come up with the visual stunner that Naatu Naatu is.

