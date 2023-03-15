GATE 2023 results out March 16: Here’s how to download

On March 16, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is scheduled to release the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023).

The eligible candidates can obtain their results by downloading them from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

Also Read: Bihar has lowest literacy rate followed by Arunachal, Rajasthan: Min of education

The scorecards will be available to download from March 21, 2023.

Advertisement

The exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The provisional answer key was released earlier, inviting objections until February 25, 2023.

Also Read: Maths anxiety is a real thing; here are 3 ways to help your child cope