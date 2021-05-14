Worst-ever Salman Khan flick? Radhe has even fans seething in anger

Fans and critics roasted the filmmakers for the lack of plot, ‘freakish violence’ and poor acting skills displayed by the cast

The most-awaited Salman Khan movie, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, has failed to satisfy his diehard fans, who gave the film a rating of just 2.4 on IMDb, one of the lowest score the Bollywood superstar’s movies has ever got.

Directed by Prabhudeva and released on ZEEPlex, the film has Salman as a suspended policeman out there to bust the drug syndicate that is ruining the country’s youth.

Salman fans were clearly excited to watch ‘Radhe…’ sitting from the comforts of their homes after the producers failed to release the film in theatres due to COVID second wave. But the film didn’t live up to most people’s expectations.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film half a star. She wrote in her review, “The director Prabhudheva’s fetish for freakish violence is almost as strong as his penchant for dressing his leading ladies in the most outlandish outfits. Not that Diya (Disha Patani) needs any clothes to show off her perfect, shockingly chiselled abs. She gets none, either. Her job (Oh my! Yes! She has one!) is that of a model, and from that comes the only real joke of the movie, which gives rise to a smile or two before it is ruined by overuse.”

Sonia Chopra wrote on Sify.com, “No one’s even pretending to act in this sham of a movie. Salman Khan, ageing ungracefully, with a heroine half his age, recycles dialogues from his own movies, takes a lift to Galaxy apartments, and looks directly at the screen to wish ‘Eid Mubarak’.”

Ananya Bhattacharya wrote for India Today: “Radhe is a remake of South Korean film The Outlaws, but there’s no story in Radhe. There’s no point trying to write about one… If you’re not a Salman Khan fan and wouldn’t mind two hours of mindless fun, you might give Radhe a try.”

Box office analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Doesn’t meet the sky-high expectations… Clichéd plot and predictable formula remodelled with new packaging… #SalmanKhan very good, but lacklustre screenwriting is a roadblock… Strictly for #Salman fans.”

A twitter user and Salman fan said, “It’s a @BeingSalmanKhan show all the way… Salman Khan as Radhe never disappoints.. Action packed solid mass entertainer of the year with perfect blend of comedy.. Salman Khan has given what his fans expect … He is everywhere.. Perfect Eidi…”

Besides ZEEPlex, the film is available on ZEE5 and with all leading DTH operators.

A day before the release, Salman Khan had said the film is not profitable for producers. “It is profitable for the fans, they do not have to go to theaters or spend money on popcorn, snacks, cold drink or ice-cream. Do not worry about us, we will make it up,” he had said.

‘Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is the first Bollywood film to go for a hybrid release – theatrical as well as digital. While it released on ZeePlex on May 13 (Thursday), Salman has said that he plans to re-release the film in Indian theaters once the COVID situation improves.