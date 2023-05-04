‘Went into deep depression’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about botched nose job again

Actor recalls how her late father, an Indian Army doctor, encouraged her to get corrective surgery and held her hand through it

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again spoken about her “deep depression” following a botched nose surgery after writing about it in her memoir.

In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka had detailed how the bridge of her nose collapsed during a surgery to remove a polyp from her nasal cavity. She spoke about the “dark phase” in her life again during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show recently.

Priyanka said it happened soon after she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. “It was a dark phase. This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression, the Citadel star recalled on the American radio show.

“Fired from 3 films”

The 40-year-old actor said she was fired from three films and thought her acting career was over even before it started. She told the host that she confined herself to her house after the operation, but her late father Ashok Chopra, an Indian Army doctor, encouraged her to get corrective surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you’. He held my hand through it and helped me build back my confidence,” she added.

Priyanka also credited director Anil Sharma for giving her a chance in his 2003 directorial The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” she said.

Priyanka is currently starring in the Prime Video series Citadel opposite Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Her latest film is a romantic comedy, Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan of Outlander fame.

