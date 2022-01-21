‘We miss you SRK’ – Twitterati urge actor to return to social media

The actor hasn’t been active on Twitter for the past few months, ever since his son Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 2

‘We miss you SRK’ started trending on Twitter on Thursday evening as fans of the Bollywood star lamented his months-long absence on social media.

The actor hasn’t been active on Twitter for the past few months, ever since his son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 in a drugs-on-cruise ship case.

After a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai’s coastline, the NCB kept Aryan in custody and he was granted bail on October 29. Aryan walked out of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on October 30. Throughout his case, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri maintained silence on social media and did not post anything on their respective profiles.

Last month, the couple resumed work; Gauri shared a post for one of her projects on December 15. Shah Rukh also made a digital appearance at an event of an automobile company.

Earlier this week the 56-year-old actor thrilled his fans on Instagram after sharing his first post since his son’s arrest. The post was a commercial for a tech brand.

However, the actor is yet to make an appearance on Twitter.

On Thursday fans shared photos and videos of the superstar. “It’s been a longtime SRK since you have tweeting something, interacted with a fan. We really want that KING SRK back. #WeMissYouSRK,” tweeted a fan. Another wrote: “We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn’t BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU.”

We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn’t BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU @iamsrk 🥺#WeMissYouSRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/1YDywSF3Xy — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) January 20, 2022

#WeMissYouSRK yes shah sir.. waiting for your comeback.3 saal beeth gaye sir.3 saal 2 mahine 3 din @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/yU5YkZvex1 — azeez srk (@azeez_srk) January 21, 2022