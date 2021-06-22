‘What an honour,’ says Vidya Balan as Amul pays cartoon tribute to Sherni

Balan in her recently-released film is seen as a forest officer, who battles to rescue a man-eating tigress on the loose

For the past five-and-a-half decades, a brilliant team of cartoonists at Amul has been sketching the famous ‘Amul Girl’, the dairy brand’s mascot, in contemporary avatars. The Amul Girl’s latest avatar is a tribute to Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who plays a forest officer in her recently-released critically acclaimed film Sherni.

“Thank you. What an honour,” Balan wrote along with a couple of heart emojis, while reacting to the cartoon on Amul’s Instagram page.

The cartoon shows the mascot, dressed a la Vidya Vincent (the character played by) style, taking a bite off a butter-slathered bread as two tiger cubs look on.

A post sharing the cartoon on Amul’s Instagram page read, “Share na please…Protected ferociously.”

The cartoon was captioned: Vidya Balan stars in human-animal film.

The film has been praised by critics for addressing the issue of tiger conservation without falling into the trap of the formula movies.

The story revolves around a female forest officer who, while battling to rescue a man-eating tigress on the loose, challenges the sexist stereotypes of a largely male-dominated field in India.

Directed by Amit V Masurkar, a filmmaker who rose to fame with his second feature film, Newton, the film also features Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena and Brijendra Kala.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime.