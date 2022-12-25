Top songs from South India that music-lovers grooved to in 2022

Telugu songs were streamed more than 2 billion times, and Tamil and Kannada songs more than 900 million times each on JioSaavn alone. Here are the top five songs from these three film industries

The year 2022 has been great for the South Indian film industry. Most of the biggest blockbusters were delivered by Southern filmmakers. Interestingly, music lovers have streamed songs from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films more than 3 billion times in the past one year.

JioSaavn, one of the most sought-after audio-streaming service provider collated the data of listeners in the past one year and revealed that Telugu songs were streamed more than 2 billion times, and Tamil and Kannada more than 900 million times each on the platform.

Top songs from Telugu films

The song Kalaavathi from Mahesh Babu’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was the most heard song from the Telugu film industry. The song had over 26,314,565 plays ever since it was released on the audio streaming platform. The same song on YouTube has garnered over 63 million hits in six months.

The second on the list is TilluAnnaDJPedithe by DJ Tillu. The audio song has had over 24,831,505 plays, and the video song has a whopping 217 million hits on YouTube.

The third most heard song from Tollywood is Mehabooba from KGF: Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash. The song, composed by Ravi Basrur and sung by Ananya Bhat, has over 17,541,316 plays. The video song on YouTube managed to garner only about 31 million hits. However, the Telugu version of the song has more than three times the number of views compared to the Kannada version on YouTube.

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty’s hit number Bullet Song from the film Warrior also made it to the list. The audio song was streamed over 13,057,480 times and the video song on YouTube has been watched by more than 39 million people.

A song from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR did make it to the list with over 12,141,277 plays. The video song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has got about 67 million hits on YouTube.

Halamithi Habibo, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is in the top five most heard audio songs from the Telugu film industry. The song has had 11,808,433 plays, while the video of the Telugu version has 17 million-plus hits on YouTube.

Anirudh Ravichander ruled the roost in Tamil

The most heard audio song from the Tamil film industry is none other than Arabic Kuthu. The song, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, has had over 22,166,475 plays on Saavn. The video song received over 355 million hits in seven months on YouTube.

The second on the list on the audio-streaming platform is once again Anirudh’s composition. The song Megham Karukatha from Thiruchitrambalam has had 8,301,508 plays, and the video song garnered over 86 million views in just three months.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Jalabulanjangu from his superhit film Don made it among the top three from the Tamil film industry. The song was played over 9,741,133 times, and the video was viewed over 49 million times on YouTube. This song was also composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Another feather in the hat for Anirudh in 2022 was the title track from Kamal Hassan’s film Vikram. The audio song was heard over 8,391,703 times, and the video song had over 4 million views just a month after it was released on YouTube.

The fifth position goes to another song from Kamal Hassan’s Vikram. Pathala Pathala had over 7,544,016 plays on the audio platform and over 48 million views on YouTube.

Two songs from Kantara among the top 5 in Kannada

The song Ra Ra Rakkamma from Kichcha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona was a rage when it released earlier this year. The peppy track made it as the most played song on the audio-streaming platform, with over 9,054,796 plays in Kannada alone. The Telugu version of the song also garnered over 9,096,984 plays, which is much more than Kannada. However, it fell short of a spot in the top five in Telugu due to stiff competition. The song featured Sudeep and Bollywood heroine Jacqueline Fernandez. The video song of the Kannada version of Ra Ra Rakkamma has over 36 million hits on YouTube.

Kantara became a blockbuster across the country in 2022. Interestingly, the song Singara Siriye from the film is the second most streamed song on Saavn. The audio song was heard over 8,974,929 times, and the video song on YouTube was watched nearly 64 million times.

The third most heard song on the Saavn was Jagave Nenu Gelathiye from the film Love 360, starring debutant Praveen Kumar and Rachana Inder. Sung by Sid Sriram, the audio song garnered over 7,584,785 plays, and the video song got over 6.2 million hits on YouTube within two months of its release. Surprisingly, the film failed at the box office despite listeners falling in love with the song.

The controversial song Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam from the film Kantara made it to the top five with over 2,790,812 plays. The video song is yet to be released on YouTube officially by the makers.

Another song featuring a debutant hero made it to the top five list in Kannada. The song Belakina Kavithe from Banaras, starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monterio, was played over 1,929,815 times. The video song on YouTube had over 8.3 million hits just two months after it was released.

As per the report released by Saavn, people listened to their personal favourites but regularly followed the trending lists on the platform. The data showed that most listeners preferred to listen to audio songs between 10 am and 2 pm, and the maximum streams were noticed on Saturdays.