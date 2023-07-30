‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to stream from August 11 on Zee5

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie 'The Kashmir Files'

Non-fiction series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 11.

Advertisement

ZEE5 announced the premiere date of the show on its official Twitter handle on Saturday (July 29).

Also watch: The Kashmir Files Unreported will be a 7-episode web-series

“Still can’t get over the horrors of #TheKashmirFiles? What if…that was just the beginning of the whole story! Get ready, because @vivekagnihotri is back with #TheKashmirFilesUnreported, premiering 11th August only on #ZEE5,” the streamer said in the tweet.

The series consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, the director had previously said.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri unveils ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ series: ‘It is a document for future’

According to the makers, the seven-part series delves into the “historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s”.

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ features conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims and their families, they had said.

The upcoming show is produced by Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s banner IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP.