Vivek Agnihotri unveils ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ series: ‘It is a document for future’

Vivek Agnihotri claimed 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', which will stream on Zee5, is a 'type of national archive that will serve as a 'document for future"

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Friday (July 21) unveiled the trailer of his upcoming seven-part series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ in Srinagar, which will feature conversations with historians, real life victims and their families besides contain the research and archival footage he had done for his 2022 movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The seven-part ZEE5 series delves into the “historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s”, the streaming service said in a statement.

Document for the future

Agnihotri claimed ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ is a ‘type of national archive that will serve as a ‘document for future”.

“We took viewpoints of historians, those who served here in the Army and police, Kashmiri Pandits, stories of victims recorded in video, and all the research that we had done. We have put it together which will be saved as a document for the future.”

“It is a type of national archive, which ZEE5 is bringing to the world now. It is a valuable, important and priceless documentation,” the filmmaker told reporters.

As part of his research, Agnihotri said the team interacted with authorities in Kashmir and went through Parliament records, archives, books, newspapers, international documentaries, videos. They also interacted with journalists who covered the events of the time in Kashmir, he added.

“With thorough examination, we put all common elements together and made a full series. People who will watch this, they will understand the perpetrators behind the genocide and terrorism in Kashmir. They will learn from that tragedy,” Agnihotri said.

In a statement, the filmmaker claimed ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was released to polarised reactions in March 2022, ‘opened peoples eyes’ and his upcoming series will ‘shatter your heart’.

“Some felt that ‘The Kashmir Files’ portrayed only 10 per cent of the reality and some felt it was a propaganda film. Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle,” said Agnihotri, adding that he can guarantee that ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will shatter your heart.

But the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people, Agnihotri said.

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ is produced by Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP.

(With inputs from agencies)